DLC Group enhances AI integration across all departments

The AI Frontier Workshop guides DLC Group in integrating AI across all departments, emphasizing ethical practices and client information security.

It started its journey toward AI integration five years ago.

DLC Group has launched the AI Frontier Workshop, a three-day event designed to accelerate the adoption of generative artificial intelligence across its departments. The workshop will be conducted in collaboration with Crant, a company specializing in AI-driven creative marketing solutions, and is a significant step in the agency’s journey toward full AI integration.

DLC Group began exploring AI five years ago through a strategic investment in Crant. Two years ago, the agency established an internal AI Council to lead pilot projects and AI experiments.

“This workshop marks the continuation of that journey, bringing AI into all areas of the agency’s business. It represents a pivotal moment for the company as it significantly transforms its business model to lead in the AI era,” the agency stated.

The AI Frontier Workshop focuses on integrating AI across all departments while emphasizing ethical practices and safeguarding client information. Through hands-on sessions and strategic discussions, participants learn how AI can enhance creativity, optimize strategies, improve processes and increase operational efficiency.

“The program is designed to foster collaboration, experimentation and the practical implementation of AI tools, ensuring sustainable growth for DLC Group as it navigates this new era of creativity and technological innovation,” the agency added.

Among the key contributors to the workshop are Álvaro Meléndez, co-founder of Crant, alongside DLC Group facilitators Paloma Tobón and Gabriel Rodríguez, both recognized leaders in strategy and technological innovation.

Meléndez is a creative strategist with extensive experience helping global brands leverage AI to drive engagement and loyalty. He is providing participants with actionable insights into the opportunities and challenges AI presents in the advertising industry and beyond.