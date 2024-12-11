FEMA allocates $400K to promote Puerto Rico’s arts and culture

The Barranquitas School of Fine Arts received more than $209,000 for reconstruction.

The projects are located in Barranquitas, Dorado and Guayama.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has allocated nearly $400,000 to support projects promoting Puerto Rican culture and the arts in the towns of Guayama, Barranquitas and Dorado.

Funds have already facilitated the completion of works at the Barranquitas School of Fine Arts, the Artisan House, and the Marco Juan Alegría Museum and School of Fine Arts in Dorado.

“The preservation of our culture and heritage is fundamental to keeping the identity of our communities alive. These museums, restored with FEMA’s support, celebrate our rich history and represent the agency’s continued commitment to the recovery and enhancement of Puerto Rico,” said federal disaster recovery coordinator José G. Baquero.

In downtown Barranquitas, FEMA provided more than $209,000 for the reconstruction of the School of Fine Arts. The school offers extended-hours art education, including strings, piano and pre-band programs for youth.

The pre-band initiative was originally intended for forming the Barranquitas municipal band. It now focuses on the musical education of children, ensuring continuity into the municipal band as students advance, explained music teacher Ángel “Güiso” Berríos-Ortiz.

Improvements to the school included replacing walls, panels and lighting fixtures, along with mold remediation. An additional $21,000 was allocated for mitigation measures to prevent water infiltration during future weather events.

In Dorado, FEMA allocated more than $160,000 to restore cultural and arts education centers. This included $103,000 for the Marco Juan Alegría Museum and School of Fine Arts, which was originally built in 1913 as the residence of painter Marco Juan Alegría, and $57,000 for the Artisan House.

The museum honors Alegría’s legacy with an exhibit hall showcasing memorabilia and his artistic works. Restoration efforts for both facilities focused on roof reinforcements and mitigation measures, such as improved waterproofing systems and anchoring the Artisan House’s air conditioning unit for added protection.