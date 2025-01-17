Type to search

SME invites brands to compete for 2025 SME Digital Awards

NIMB Staff January 17, 2025
The 2024 SME Digital Awards were part of the SME Digital & Innovation Forum: Amplified Intelligence, the summit event of Digital Week in Puerto Rico.

The submission deadline for campaigns and digital projects is March 7.

The Puerto Rico Sales and Marketing Executives Association (SME) invites advertising agencies; digital technology developers; brands involved in marketing, advertising and public relations campaigns; media companies; publishers; and startups to nominate their best campaigns and digital projects for the SME Digital Awards.

The award categories reflect trends in the digital ecosystem and, for the second consecutive year, include recognition for technological solutions addressing business challenges or consumer needs while supporting sales and marketing strategies.

Submissions will be evaluated by a jury based on four criteria: strategy, creativity, execution and results. Eligible campaigns and digital projects, whether targeting local or international markets, can compete for gold, silver or bronze awards in the following 15 categories:

  1. Social Platform Campaign

  2. Influencer Marketing

  3. Branded Content

  4. User-Generated Content (UGC)

  5. Corporate Social Responsibility – NEW

  6. Nonprofit – NEW

  7. Gaming

  8. Digital User Experience and Interface Design (UX/UI)

  9. Sales Through Digital Channels

  10. Performance Media Strategy – NEW

  11. Media Channels Digital Innovation

  12. Innovative Use of Technology

  13. SMB Digital Excellence – NEW

  14. Integrated Digital Execution – NEW

  15. Tech Solution Development

The awards ceremony will take place on May 15 during the SME Digital & Innovation Forum at the Puerto Rico Convention Center. Gold winners in each category will also compete for the People’s Choice Award, which will be determined through electronic voting by event attendees.

The call for entries closes on Feb. 28, with a final submission period extending until March 7. Rules and submission documents are available at smepr.org. Please note that adaptations of global campaigns for the local market will not be accepted, and eligible projects must have been executed between January and December 2024.

For more information, call 787-773-5088 or email [email protected].

NIMB Staff
