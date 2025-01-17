Esencia, Ana G. Méndez partner to strengthen tourism in southwest

Roberto Ruiz Vargas, representative of Esencia Puerto Rico, discusses the partnership with Universidad Ana G. Méndez to advance tourism education initiatives.

The collaboration focuses on developing various aspects of tourism education.

Three Rules Capital, the developer of the Esencia project in collaboration with Reuben Brothers, and Ana G. Méndez University (UAGM, in Spanish) have signed an agreement to strengthen and expand the hospitality, tourism and culinary arts curriculum offered at UAGM’s Cabo Rojo university center.

Areas of potential cooperation include:

Fine-tuning the curriculum to align with emerging industry needs. Collaborating with faculty to develop or update courses, ensuring students are prepared for successful careers. Providing hands-on learning opportunities and experience at Esencia. Hosting lectures and talks with industry experts to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and real-world applications.

Roberto Ruiz-Vargas, principal of Three Rules Capital in Puerto Rico, said, “As an industry, [we] will contribute their experience, resources and personnel to achieve the objectives regarding research and development, evaluation and review of the curriculum, and funding opportunities to support educational and research programs.”

“This agreement represents an important step to strengthen tourism and hospitality education in the municipalities of the southwest for the benefit of the residents of the area. Ensuring that communities have access to education and decent employment is fundamental for sustainable development,” Ruiz added.

“We’re committed and grateful to collaborate with distinguished local partners, such as UAGM, to explore and develop initiatives that allow residents in Cabo Rojo and neighboring towns to gain the knowledge and skills necessary to obtain secure and well-paid jobs and build careers with world-class tourism operators,” he said.

The Department of Tourism and Culinary Arts at Ana G. Méndez University in Cabo Rojo offers five programs in different areas of study. Through this cooperation, the university will provide the academic and institutional structure necessary to facilitate the development and success of these initiatives.

“It’s an honor for Ana G. Méndez University to participate in this type of alliance that expands opportunities for our students and professors,” said José F. Méndez-Méndez, president of UAGM.

“We recognize the tourism potential of Cabo Rojo and the entire western region of Puerto Rico and the contributions that our university community can make to its development. With this agreement, we are joining forces to benefit economic development and the creation of new opportunities for our people,” he added.

With a $2 billion investment in Cabo Rojo, Esencia is expected to generate up to 17,000 direct, indirect and induced jobs during the construction and operation phases of the project.