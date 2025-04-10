Walmart, UAGM join to promote financial education for college students

From left: Juan C. Sosa, dean of the Business, Tourism and Entrepreneurship Division at Ana G. Méndez University; Coral Cummings, director of government relations and public affairs at Walmart Puerto Rico; José F. Méndez, president of Ana G. Méndez University; Viviana Mercado, senior manager of corporate affairs at Walmart Puerto Rico; and Juan E. Ayala, associate vice president of development and community relations at Ana G. Méndez University.

The partnership will offer workshops and resources to help students in Puerto Rico manage personal finances.

Walmart Puerto Rico has signed a partnership agreement with Ana G. Méndez University (UAGM) to expand its “Súmale a tu Vida” financial education program, offering students workshops and resources to support their personal finance management and planning.

As part of their university orientation process, UAGM students will have access to training designed to strengthen key financial skills. The effort is part of Walmart’s ongoing financial literacy initiative, which promotes budgeting, saving, retirement planning and fraud prevention through accessible educational content.

“At Ana G. Méndez University, we are committed to the holistic development of our students, and financial education is a fundamental pillar for their personal and professional growth,” said José F. Méndez, president of UAGM. “This partnership with Walmart Puerto Rico allows us to provide them with valuable tools that will help them make informed decisions and build a strong financial future.”

Viviana Mercado, senior manager of corporate affairs at Walmart Puerto Rico, said the collaboration is part of the company’s broader efforts to support economic well-being.

“We’re extremely proud to partner with Ana G. Méndez University to provide young people with the knowledge that will help them learn to manage their finances as part of their university education and build a solid financial future,” she said.

“Súmale a tu Vida” includes sessions on financial goal-setting, saving strategies, business planning, homebuying, investment basics and asset protection. The program is delivered by trained mentors and aims to offer practical tools in an accessible format.

Walmart officials said the initiative reflects the company’s approach to community engagement through educational programming. The content is available free of charge to participating institutions.