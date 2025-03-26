El Conquistador Resort debuts virtual tour showcasing Puerto Rican art

The interactive platform offers six unique routes showcasing 19 artworks.

Ana G. Méndez University students created the digital experience featuring works by Martorell, Botello and Cancio.

El Conquistador Resort has unveiled its first-ever virtual art tour, created by students from Ana G. Méndez University (UAGM), Gurabo Campus, offering an innovative digital experience that highlights significant pieces by celebrated Puerto Rican artists.

The virtual tour includes interactive presentations of artworks by artists such as Antonio Martorell and Carlos Cancio, and sculptures by Ángel Botello. The initiative “reflects the hotel’s commitment to promoting local culture and supporting emerging talent through a combination of art and cutting-edge technology,” officials said.

“We’re extremely proud of the work done by this group of students,” said Alcides Alvear, who supervised the project. “Their dedication, creativity and commitment have exceeded all our expectations. This project not only reflects their technical knowledge but also their ability to work as a team, learn from challenges and apply what they’ve learned practically.”

Students Christian Hernández, Nathalia Cotto, Diego Sanabria, Jorge Carde and Jerry Prado collaborated on the development of the virtual tour.

The result is an interactive platform featuring six distinct routes, highlighting 19 art pieces. It provides users detailed descriptions, multimedia content and immersive navigation accessible from mobile devices.

“This virtual tour not only breathes new life into the art pieces at our hotel but also represents the talent and creativity of a new generation of Puerto Rican innovators,” said Néstor A. Amador, executive vice president of Royale Blue Hospitality, owner of El Conquistador Resort.

Irene Esteves, director of the Museum and Center for Humanistic Studies at UAGM Gurabo and adviser on the project, noted its importance as validation of the students’ capabilities and potential for innovation.