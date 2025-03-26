USACE completes $10M FDA San Juan Campus expansion

The project adds a two-story, 11,000-square-foot annex and upgrades existing facilities.

The investment adds an annex and improves efficiency at the agency’s San Juan campus

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has completed a $10 million expansion project at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s San Juan campus, significantly enhancing the agency’s operations in Puerto Rico.

The project includes a new two-story, 11,000-square-foot annex building and major renovations to existing facilities, including an upgraded Sample Room and a remodeled Wellness Room. These improvements are designed to centralize administrative functions and improve operational efficiency.

“We are excited to announce the successful completion of the FDA construction project, which will enhance their operational capacity in Puerto Rico,” said Charles Decker, USACE Caribbean District Commander.

“This achievement was made possible through the seamless partnership between the Jacksonville [Florida] and Caribbean districts,” he said. “It serves as another powerful testament to the exceptional capabilities of USACE, demonstrating the value of leveraging the expertise and highly skilled personnel across our organization.”

The annex will streamline FDA administrative operations on the island, while the improved Sample Room allows for local management and preparation of food samples before they are sent to mainland U.S. laboratories for analysis.

“Completion of the Federal Drug Administration’s Annex Building is a great example of how the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers supports our federal partners in executing their important mission for the nation,” said Brandon L. Bowman, Jacksonville District Commander.

“This project will advance FDA’s ability to protect and promote public health by ensuring the safety, efficacy, and security of human and veterinary drugs, biological products, medical devices, food, cosmetics, and products that emit radiation,” he added.

Construction and design services were provided by local firms División 16 and DDD Group, which partnered with USACE and leveraged their decades of experience in electrical and general contracting to successfully deliver the project.