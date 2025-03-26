CUD renews collaborative agreement to remain present in Orlando

Puerto Rico United Retailers Association President Ramón Barquín and Orange County District 4 Commissioner Maribel Gómez-Cordero sign the renewed agreement to support Puerto Rican entrepreneurs in Central Florida.

Expanded support planned for Puerto Rican entrepreneurs in Central Florida.

ORLANDO, Fla. — In a continued effort to strengthen business ties between Puerto Rico and Central Florida, a renewed collaborative agreement was signed between Orange County District 4 Commissioner Maribel Gómez-Cordero and Ramón Barquín, president of the Puerto Rico United Retailers Association (CUD, in Spanish).

The signing ceremony was held at Gómez-Cordero’s office in Orlando, where Barquín formalized the agreement. The renewal “marks another milestone” for the CUD, which has served Puerto Rico’s business community for 134 years, Barquín said.

The agreement facilitates collaboration and support for entrepreneurs across both regions, Barquín said.

“The good thing is that there is now immediate reciprocity with any process, whether from here or there — permits, paperwork. CUD is the main center of information about government or municipal incentives. We serve as a liaison for all federal agencies dealing with entrepreneurship in Puerto Rico,” said Barquín, who also credited former CUD President Lourdes M. Aponte and administrative executive Vilma Medina for advancing the agreement in 2024.

Gómez-Cordero noted the origins of the collaboration, which began following her participation in the Puerto Rican Summit in Orlando, where she connected with Aponte. That experience led to her attending CUD’s annual summit in Puerto Rico and gaining greater insight into the needs of small-business owners.

“Small businesses are the engine of the economy both in Puerto Rico and in Florida,” she stated, noting that these insights helped guide her support for the partnership.

One of the highlights of the collaboration so far has been the CUD Business Journey, hosted in Orlando in June 2024. The event brought together more than 100 entrepreneurs eager to explore business opportunities, programs and resources available in both regions. Topics ranged from government policies and business development to cybersecurity and automation for business owners.

Meanwhile, Barquín announced ambitious plans to expand CUD’s presence in Florida.

“We expect to host this event again as early as this June and open a headquarters in Central Florida to launch a local chapter, with the help of the CUD members as the entrepreneur Jorge Cruz, in Orlando,” he said. “We want to continue building business relationships in the area and hold at least one local meeting every three months.”

The upcoming business event is expected to include a Puerto Rico–Florida Business Expo, further deepening the economic exchange between both regions.

As part of the meeting, Gómez-Cordero presented Barquín with a report outlining the entrepreneurs who were supported through her office in the first year of the agreement. Many of them faced challenges navigating local permits, registrations and compliance requirements. Her office provided guidance and resources to help them succeed.

“My team and I at this office are ready to help,” said Gómez-Cordero, while also encouraging entrepreneurs to proactively seek guidance.

“In many situations, entrepreneurs struggled due to a lack of guidance on permits, registrations and requirements. We were able to assist them, but I also urge business owners to do their homework and ask for assistance to successfully execute their plans,” she said.

Barquín also praised the growing interest among Puerto Ricans living in the mainland U.S. to return and invest in the island.

“Thanks to those Puerto Ricans who want to return to the island, to that community that never forgets the homeland where they were born or raised. Building a real bridge and culturally maintaining those bonds on both sides — that’s success. Some had to leave Puerto Rico due to a lack of hope, and now being able to return is not just a point of pride, it’s a privilege to say, ‘What I couldn’t do there, I did elsewhere — but now I return to give it back to Puerto Rico,’” said Barquín.

In closing, he emphasized the importance of formalizing CUD’s operations in Florida.

“We want the chamber to be registered and incorporated in Florida. To have a strong CUD presence in Central Florida and to keep expanding,” he added.