Boys & Girls Club youth win Xtreme Gel contest with immigration project

NIMB Staff March 26, 2025
Members of the winning group proudly display their award.
Members of the winning group proudly display their award.

Puerto Rico teens honored for community work through Las Margaritas club.

A group of young participants from the Boys & Girls Club of Las Margaritas in San Juan, Puerto Rico, was named winner of Xtreme Gel’s “Looks for History” cultural contest. Their project, aimed at supporting individuals with undefined immigration status, stood out for its social impact and educational outreach.

The “Looks for History” contest invited participants to explore the lives of historical Puerto Rican figures and apply their learning through community-focused projects.

Over the past year, the group worked to provide resources and information to immigrant communities, including guidance on beginning the process to clarify immigration status.

According to contest organizers, the project aimed to educate the public about immigration rights and available support. Families who participated expressed appreciation for the initiative.

“At Xtreme, we are genuinely committed to the community, especially to children and young people,” said Valerie Vargas, brand manager for Xtreme. “‘Looks for History’ allowed projects like this to be recognized, empowering these youths as future leaders who could one day be remembered as great Puerto Rican figures.”

The team — Britani Castillo, Rosandi Escarfuller, Jaimy Fermaintt, Joshua Maldonado, Yabdriel Aponte, Ángel Romero and Brandy Meléndez — participated under the guidance of mentor Ruth Custodio. They received cash prizes and will continue receiving support from Xtreme Gel for ongoing and future projects.

“In 57 years of service and experience, we continue to shape empathetic leaders aware of their social environment,” said Alma Frontera, president of Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico. “We foster leadership among young people, strengthening their academic and professional futures. Projects like these are crucial for building a stronger Puerto Rico.”

This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
