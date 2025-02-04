Boys & Girls Clubs raises $100K in 2nd edition of charity golf tourney

The event brought together 135 amateur and professional golfers.

The event, which supported programs for Puerto Rico’s children and youth, had the backing of 45 sponsoring firms and 29 additional collaborators.

Nonprofit organization Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico (BGCPR) held the second edition of its charity golf tournament, Tee Off, Drive to Change, at Grand Reserve Golf in Río Grande, raising $100,000 to support its educational, socio-emotional support and holistic development programs for children and youth through 25 service centers.

The event brought together 135 amateur and professional golfers, including Andrew Eigner, for a day of friendly competition, with players showcasing their skills and solidarity with Puerto Rico’s children and youth, as well as their commitment to the island’s well-being.

On hole 18, Eigner, the 2023 Amateur World Long Drive Champion, demonstrated techniques to improve the game.

“This tournament not only allowed us to enjoy a day of golf but also to spend time with and connect with allies who support the development of our children and youth,” said Alma Frontera, president of BGCPR.

“We’re grateful to the 45 sponsoring firms and 29 additional collaborators who made this event possible and helped us reach our fundraising goal,” she said. “The raised funds will contribute to the work carried out by more than 500 professionals across 25 service centers, which last year assisted more than 16,000 children, youth and their families.”

