Kimberly-Clark, Walmart join to aid Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico

The initiative aims to raise $15,000 to support educational and social programs.

Kimberly-Clark, with its Huggies, U by Kotex and Scott products; Unilever, with its Tresemmé and Dove personal care products; and Colgate-Palmolive, with its oral care products, have joined Walmart Puerto Rico to launch the “Great Futures for Our Youth” community program.

The effort, which will run until March 31, aims to raise $15,000 to support the educational and social programs offered by Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico.

For six weeks, Walmart Puerto Rico customers may contribute to this cause by purchasing participating products from the brands. The donation will support extracurricular activities offered by Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico at 11 of its 25 locations across the island.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico provides essential services to more than 16,000 children and youth, reaching more than 4,000 families.

“With this effort, Walmart and the participating brands demonstrate their commitment to the well-being of the community and help contribute to the great future we aspire for Puerto Rican youth,” said Alma Frontera, president of Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico.

“For 57 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico has empowered thousands of children and young people with the necessary tools to reach their full potential and develop as professionals, productive citizens and agents of change. This transformative work is possible thanks to the support of committed allies who understand the urgency and importance of supporting the leaders of tomorrow,” she said.

“Great Futures for Our Youth” focuses on providing Puerto Rican youth with the tools and opportunities needed to reach their full potential.

The money raised will strengthen the educational, leadership and professional development programs offered by the organization, including the “Just for You” program. Aimed at youth ages 10 to 12, it offers specialized workshops on personal care, the transition to puberty and socio-emotional well-being.

“At Walmart, we firmly believe that through programs like ‘Great Futures for Our Youth,’ we can contribute to the development of communities so that they are more prosperous and resilient,” said Coral Cummings, director of government relations and public affairs for Walmart Puerto Rico.

“Empowering young people to forge their future and achieve their dreams is part of our commitment of more than three decades to significantly contribute to the social and economic development of the island and the well-being of Puerto Rican families,” she said.

To amplify the initiative’s message, cultural manager Ivonne Orsini and Olympic medalist Tommy Ramos will serve as campaign ambassadors, using their platforms to share information about the effort.

“We’re very pleased with this collaboration,” said Catherine Mir, trade marketing lead and spokesperson for Kimberly-Clark. “We believe that by joining forces with these leading brands, we can make a significant impact in the lives of thousands of children and young people in Puerto Rico.”

“We invite all our consumers to join us in this important mission by visiting their nearest Walmart and purchasing participating products, because together we can build great futures for our youth,” she added.