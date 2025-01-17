Claro installs temporary cell tower at San Sebastián Street Festival

The COLT — which will be active through the event’s conclusion on Sunday — complements the carrier’s millimeter band 5G technology already implemented in Old San Juan.

The Cell On Light Truck will remain active in Old San Juan until Sunday.

Claro, the official sponsor of the Fiestas de la Calle San Sebastián 2025, has installed a mobile connectivity unit, known as a Cell On Light Truck (COLT), a temporary cell tower designed to expand the network’s capacity and coverage at high-attendance events.

The COLT — which will be active through the event’s conclusion on Sunday — complements the carrier’s millimeter-band 5G technology already implemented in Old San Juan.

“At Claro, we’re proud to be part of the traditions that unite our people and celebrate our culture. As official sponsors of Fiestas de la Calle San Sebastián 2025, we are committed to ensuring that our customers are always connected, whether to share their experiences through social media, access transportation services, make electronic payments or explore everything that these festivities have to offer,” said Enrique Ortiz de Montellano, CEO of Claro Puerto Rico.

“We invite everyone to enjoy the festivities with Claro and the experiences we will be offering during the four days of the event,” he added.

Claro also confirmed that 100% of businesses and residences in the historic city, including the community of La Perla, have access to fiber optic internet service with speeds of up to 1,000 megabytes for both downloads and uploads.

“This infrastructure ensures that both residents and tourists enjoy a modern digital experience in an environment full of tradition,” Ortiz de Montellano said.