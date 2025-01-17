New execs named in banking, telecom, tourism, advertising
This edition of Climbing the Corporate Ladder includes recent appointments across various industries in Puerto Rico and beyond.
Banco Cooperativo names new CEO
Banco Cooperativo de Puerto Rico announced the appointment of Johnny A. Pérez-Crespo as its new CEO. Pérez-Crespo brings extensive experience in the financial sector and has “shown a firm commitment to strengthening the cooperative sector,” the bank said.
“We recognize Johnny A. Pérez-Crespo as a leader with a deep understanding of the needs of the cooperative sector and a strategic vision that will guarantee the continuity and growth of our bank. We are confident that his experience and commitment will be essential to face future challenges and strengthen our mission of service,” said Michele Franqui-Baquero, chair of the board of directors of the financial institution, which recently celebrated 50 years of service to the cooperative sector as a key institution in Puerto Rico’s economic development.
In his new role, Pérez-Crespo plans to maximize resources, develop new technologies to strengthen cooperative operations, and create spaces for dialogue with cooperatives to better identify and address their needs.
With extensive experience in finance, operations and information systems, Pérez-Crespo has led operational modernization initiatives that advanced BanCoop’s evolution and strengthened its presence in Puerto Rico’s financial industry.
Pérez-Crespo joined BanCoop in 1998 as vice president of operations and later assumed responsibility for the finance and operations area as senior vice president. Before his appointment as CEO, he served as the institution’s executive vice president.
Prior to his career at BanCoop, Pérez-Crespo held various positions at other financial institutions, including Bank of America, The Bank and Trust of Puerto Rico, and the pension firm Guzmán & Carbonell.
“The success of the Cooperative Bank is intrinsically linked to the commitment of its work team and the support of our cooperatives. I thank the board of directors for placing their trust in me, and I reaffirm my commitment to our employees and affiliates to continue strengthening this key institution for the cooperative sector,” Pérez-Crespo said.
Telecommunications Alliance elects new president
The Puerto Rican Telecommunications Alliance (APT, in Spanish) announced the election of Pedro G. Andrés as its new president during the recent Annual Shareholders Meeting. The unanimous decision reflected members’ confidence in Andrés’ vision and leadership. He previously held the position from 2015 to 2019 and will now continue efforts to strengthen Puerto Rico’s telecommunications industry.
“It’s a privilege to once again assume the presidency of APT and work as a team with the board of directors and the various committees to promote the development of telecommunications, fostering an environment of innovation and competitiveness. In our mission to serve our partners by promoting fair competition, we are committed to strengthening our alliances with government entities, and professional and sectoral organizations to advocate together for the optimal framework that allows for the growth of our industry and the socioeconomic progress of our Puerto Rico,” said Andrés.
Andrés, who is also the founder and president of Neptuno, has been a key figure in the industry since the company’s creation in 1999. His effective and visionary leadership has established him as a respected leader in the sector, with a particular focus on innovation. He was recognized for his contributions to the industry with the Zenith Award from the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce in 2009.
The APT board of directors for this year includes Wanda Pérez-Álvarez as vice president; Enrique Ortiz de Montellano as secretary; María Virella as treasurer; and Felipe J. Hernández, Gino Villarini, Andrés M. Ramos, Víctor J. Suárez-Mercado, and Rhadamés O. Alberti, representing the Junior Chapter. Denise M. Berlingeri-Rivera, executive director, will continue to support the board’s activities.
“Telecommunications are the engine for the development of the island. We will continue working to add infrastructure and technology that contribute to reducing the digital divide, so that citizens in every corner of Puerto Rico can benefit from high-quality services,” said Andrés.
González-Denton joins international tourism consulting firm
Gondens International Advisors, an international business consulting firm focused on Latin America and the Caribbean, announced the appointment of former Puerto Rico Tourism Company Executive Director Terestella González-Denton as senior vice president of Strategic Alliances.
González-Denton brings 37 years of experience in the public and private sectors, excelling in areas such as tourism and education. She is recognized as an expert in tourism development and planning, having worked as a consultant for destinations in Panama, the Dominican Republic, Colombia and Bolivia.
“I’m extremely excited to bring my expertise to Gondens International, a company that has been successfully focused on economic development and tourism projects for Latin America and the Caribbean,” said González-Denton. She noted that the company was recently named one of the 10 best consulting firms in Latin America.
“The prestige obtained by Gondens demonstrates that its level of work is one of excellence, with successful results. As part of my duties, I will essentially be collaborating in the formulation of strategies to establish business alliances, promote their growth and innovation, as well as identify opportunities by building relationships and evaluating their performance,” she added.
“Most of the time, I will perform my duties remotely from Puerto Rico,” said González-Denton, who recently ran for mayor of San Juan and currently chairs the town’s Municipal Committee of the Popular Democratic Party.
Federico González-Denton, founder and CEO of Gondens International Advisors, expressed his satisfaction with his sister’s appointment.
“All of us at Gondens are excited to have Terestella join our team. Her vast experience and knowledge are and will be fundamental to strengthening our strategic alliances and expanding our presence in the region,” he said.
Gondens International is a firm dedicated to offering innovative solutions in international business consulting, with a special focus on sustainable development and creating opportunities in Latin America and the Caribbean.
Villa Montaña Beach Resort names new F&B director
The owner of Villa Montaña Beach Resort in Isabela, Alain Tiphaine, announced the addition of Jonas L. Metin as the inn’s new food and beverage director. With more than 18 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Metin brings extensive expertise in restaurant management, team development and business growth.
“We welcome Jonas L. Metin to our team and to the island. Jonas is a proven industry leader who has developed his career in the United States, primarily in the state of California. He now comes to our property to add his leadership, expertise and vision to the excellence that distinguishes Villa Montaña. This is an important addition to the hotel, and we know he will help us drive new culinary experiences for our guests and visitors,” said Tiphaine.
“I’m very excited and grateful for this new opportunity in my career. Thanks to my mother, I developed a deep appreciation for food and hospitality. Her cooking and warmth turned our home into a gathering place for family and friends, creating a sense of community,” said Metin.
“I have a great passion for gastronomy, which has driven me to achieve success in the hospitality industry. I was very impressed with what Alain has built at Villa Montaña and want to learn more from him, with the goal of making Eclipse the must-visit restaurant for visitors and locals alike,” he added.
“In addition, I want to continue expanding my knowledge of food and beverage, traveling and exploring Puerto Rican cuisine. My wife is from Mayagüez, and I have always enjoyed my visits to Puerto Rico, as I love its social fabric,” Metin said.
“That’s why it has been easy to make the decision to move to Puerto Rico with our 3-year-old son, where we can raise him in a more family-friendly environment,” said Metin, who, in his free time, enjoys spending quality time with his family and playing soccer. He once played at the professional level in Sweden.
Metin, who comes from Los Angeles, California, where he moved at age 21 seeking a change of climate, has demonstrated exceptional ability in developing innovative gastronomic concepts, boosting sales, improving profitability and fostering strong relationships with clients and employees. Most recently, he served as director of food and beverage at Pacifica Hotels — a Hilton Tapestry Property in Marina del Rey, California, from 2018 to this year.
During his tenure, he won annual awards for best food and beverage performance within the Pacifica Hotels portfolio. From 2010 to 2018, he served as general manager of the Venice Whaler Bar & Grill and Baja Cantina restaurants, both in the Venice Beach area.
Metin was born and raised in Sweden, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in fine arts with a concentration in film history from the University of Gothenburg. He is also licensed as a residential and commercial real estate agent by the California Board of Real Estate. Metin speaks his native Aramaic as well as Swedish, Turkish and English.
Arteaga & Arteaga names deputy media director
Juan A. Arteaga, president of Arteaga & Arteaga, recently announced the appointment of Alex Bué as the agency’s new deputy media director.
Bué brings more than 10 years of experience leading media campaigns for multinational companies in Puerto Rico, Latin America and the United States.
“Bué has been instrumental in our growth and evolution process, adding important expertise in the development of business solutions and advertising campaigns through his vast knowledge of media and digital platforms, which he optimizes through his understanding of business, the precise use and interpretation of data and market intelligence tools,” said Arteaga.
“I accept this challenge with great enthusiasm, marking an important step in my professional development. Since I arrived at Arteaga, I have felt part of the family, which has allowed me to grow through the different roles I have held,” said Bué, who has a bachelor’s degree in advertising with a concentration in media and a master’s degree in international marketing from Sacred Heart University.
Triple-S names executive director to new foundation
Thurman Justice, CEO of Triple-S, announced the appointment of Edna Y. Marín-Ramos as executive director of the newly established Fundación por el Futuro de la Salud. This independent nonprofit organization is dedicated to improving access to care in Puerto Rico by working to increase the number of health care workers on the island.
“Fundación por el Futuro de la Salud was formed to address the critical shortage of health care providers in Puerto Rico and represents the most proactive measure to attract talent to the island to date. The entire board is thrilled to have someone with Edna’s talent at the helm; her government and private-sector health care expertise will accelerate our mission,” said Justice.
“Edna is passionate about improving health care in Puerto Rico — her talent and energy are just what we need as we embark on this significant challenge to help secure the health care future of our island,” he added.
Marín is an established leader in the health care community. Before this appointment, she held several key roles, including director of compliance at Medical Card System Inc., health adviser for the Government of Puerto Rico and executive director of the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC).
Most recently, she served as executive director of the Puerto Rico Health Insurance Administration (ASES, in Spanish), managing a budget exceeding $3.2 billion and providing Medicaid services to 1.5 million Puerto Ricans.
New managing partner at Kevane Grant Thornton Puerto Rico
Carlos Dolagaray, CPA, who was previously an audit and advisory partner at the firm since 2021, has been named managing partner of Kevane Grant Thornton Puerto Rico.
Before joining Kevane Grant Thornton, Dolagaray worked at one of the Big 4 firms and later co-founded LHD, where he served as managing partner until 2021, when LHD merged with Kevane Grant Thornton.
Dolagaray succeeds CPA Carlos Marcano, who retired after serving as managing partner since 2014. His appointment coincides with the 50th anniversary of Kevane Grant Thornton’s founding.
“I accepted the challenge of leading this great accounting, auditing and consulting firm based in Puerto Rico and part of the Grant Thornton International global network with the commitment to serve the specialized industries we have chosen and to maintain the excellence in the service to our clients that we have provided since our founding in 1975,” said Dolagaray.
“As we celebrate Kevane Grant Thornton’s 50th anniversary, my goal is to continue a growth trajectory since our structure allows us to maintain a personalized service while providing the resources and capabilities of a global firm,” he added.
With 33 years of experience in auditing and consulting services — including 20 years as a partner and 11 as a managing partner of professional services firms — Dolagaray has extensive expertise in financial services, manufacturing, distribution, real estate development, tourism and technology industries.
He has also excelled in consulting related to implementing complex accounting principles, developing financial policies and models, and creating, implementing and monitoring internal control and risk management structures, among other areas.
Dolagaray holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in accounting from the University of Puerto Rico and completed Grant Thornton’s Senior Leadership Program at Harvard Business School. He is a member of the Puerto Rico State Society of Certified Public Accountants and serves on the board of directors of the Puerto Rico Open.
Leave a Comment