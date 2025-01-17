New execs named in banking, telecom, tourism, advertising

Banco Cooperativo names new CEO

Banco Cooperativo de Puerto Rico announced the appointment of Johnny A. Pérez-Crespo as its new CEO. Pérez-Crespo brings extensive experience in the financial sector and has “shown a firm commitment to strengthening the cooperative sector,” the bank said.

“We recognize Johnny A. Pérez-Crespo as a leader with a deep understanding of the needs of the cooperative sector and a strategic vision that will guarantee the continuity and growth of our bank. We are confident that his experience and commitment will be essential to face future challenges and strengthen our mission of service,” said Michele Franqui-Baquero, chair of the board of directors of the financial institution, which recently celebrated 50 years of service to the cooperative sector as a key institution in Puerto Rico’s economic development.

In his new role, Pérez-Crespo plans to maximize resources, develop new technologies to strengthen cooperative operations, and create spaces for dialogue with cooperatives to better identify and address their needs.

With extensive experience in finance, operations and information systems, Pérez-Crespo has led operational modernization initiatives that advanced BanCoop’s evolution and strengthened its presence in Puerto Rico’s financial industry.

Pérez-Crespo joined BanCoop in 1998 as vice president of operations and later assumed responsibility for the finance and operations area as senior vice president. Before his appointment as CEO, he served as the institution’s executive vice president.

Prior to his career at BanCoop, Pérez-Crespo held various positions at other financial institutions, including Bank of America, The Bank and Trust of Puerto Rico, and the pension firm Guzmán & Carbonell.

“The success of the Cooperative Bank is intrinsically linked to the commitment of its work team and the support of our cooperatives. I thank the board of directors for placing their trust in me, and I reaffirm my commitment to our employees and affiliates to continue strengthening this key institution for the cooperative sector,” Pérez-Crespo said.