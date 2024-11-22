TopFICE names Arteaga & Arteaga Puerto Rico’s ‘Agency of the Year’

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Aníbal Quiñones-Rivera (right) on the set of a commercial featuring Puerto Rican rap artist Daddy Yankee.

The independent agency was ranked as part of the Latin America region and recognized for its global rankings.

Arteaga & Arteaga has been named Puerto Rico’s advertising “Agency of the Year” by TopFICE, a global ranking that evaluates the performance of companies in the communication industry in ad festivals worldwide.

“With more than 40 years of experience, Arteaga & Arteaga has solidified itself as one of Puerto Rico’s leading independent agencies. Their focus on results and innovation has enabled them to work with top brands, strengthening consumer relationships and surpassing business goals,” TopFICE stated.

Under the leadership of Aníbal E. Quiñones, the agency combines “advanced technology with human connection.” Its proprietary real-time insights platform, A&Answers, plays a key role in delivering culturally relevant and effective campaigns.

TopFICE 2024 analyzed 1,698 agencies across the Americas, Europe and Oceania, recognizing those that earned one or more of the 10,436 awards distributed at 67 local, regional and global festivals.

The ranking assigns scores based on award type, specialization, festival prestige and medals won, providing an objective evaluation of the leaders in advertising creativity.

Arteaga & Arteaga was ranked within the Latin America region, which includes Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama and Perú.

The Global 2024 Ranking, featuring the top 500 creative companies worldwide, will be announced on Dec. 2.