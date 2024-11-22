Type to search

TopFICE names Arteaga & Arteaga Puerto Rico’s ‘Agency of the Year’

NIMB Staff November 22, 2024
Aníbal Quiñones-Rivera (right) on the set of a commercial featuring Puerto Rican rap artist Daddy Yankee.

The independent agency was ranked as part of the Latin America region and recognized for its global rankings.

Arteaga & Arteaga has been named Puerto Rico’s advertising “Agency of the Year” by TopFICE, a global ranking that evaluates the performance of companies in the communication industry in ad festivals worldwide.

“With more than 40 years of experience, Arteaga & Arteaga has solidified itself as one of Puerto Rico’s leading independent agencies. Their focus on results and innovation has enabled them to work with top brands, strengthening consumer relationships and surpassing business goals,” TopFICE stated.

Under the leadership of Aníbal E. Quiñones, the agency combines “advanced technology with human connection.” Its proprietary real-time insights platform, A&Answers, plays a key role in delivering culturally relevant and effective campaigns.

TopFICE 2024 analyzed 1,698 agencies across the Americas, Europe and Oceania, recognizing those that earned one or more of the 10,436 awards distributed at 67 local, regional and global festivals. 

The ranking assigns scores based on award type, specialization, festival prestige and medals won, providing an objective evaluation of the leaders in advertising creativity.

Arteaga & Arteaga was ranked within the Latin America region, which includes Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama and Perú.

The Global 2024 Ranking, featuring the top 500 creative companies worldwide, will be announced on Dec. 2.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK SPONSORED BY:

“At the height of the pandemic, Latinos were more likely to lose their jobs, more likely to work in front-line positions that increased their risk of exposure, and had among the highest mortality rates. Latino unemployment peaked at nearly 19% in 2020.

 

Over the pandemic and recovery, the median growth rate in revenues was 25% for Latino employers. From 2019 to 2022, median weekly earnings increased 2.4% for Latino workers after accounting for inflation. At the same time, Latino unemployment hit a record low last September.”

 

— U.S. Treasury Department

 

