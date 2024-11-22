Puerto Rican designers unveil business attire-inspired collection

Puerto Rican designers Leonardo Cordero-Suria and Ana Sofía Cordero-Mellado unveil new concepts in First Class SS 2025.

Leonardo Cordero-Suria and Ana Sofía Cordero-Mellado reinterpret the office dress code with comfortable designs.

Puerto Rican fashion designers Leonardo Cordero-Suria and Ana Sofía Cordero-Mellado have introduced their latest collection, “First Class Spring-Summer 2025.” The collection is inspired by the evolving nature of professional attire, embracing trends toward greater flexibility and adaptability in the workplace.

“New business models, together with emerging work modalities, have transformed some work environments,” said Cordero-Suria. “From our creative perspective, we have reinterpreted this trend in ‘First Class,’ by presenting … versatile, more casual pieces, which are still elegant. Elegance will always be my inspiration.”

The idea is that both the man and the woman who wear them always look impeccable in any environment, he said.

The collection is designed for both men and women, offering essential pieces that transition seamlessly between professional, formal and casual settings.

“On the catwalk, we’ll see a show that will include pieces of different types of cuts. We’ll see a more relaxed silhouette compared to the traditional suit, which is usually more fitted,” explained Cordero-Mellado. “We always had in mind to prioritize comfort within the business dress code, given it is clothing that, ultimately, is worn for many hours throughout the day.”

In addition, the collection includes long jackets, women’s shirts that can be transformed into short dresses, vests and shorts.

The collection includes long jackets, women’s shirts that transform into short dresses, vests and shorts. The designs incorporate soft, fresh fabrics such as linen, in a color palette of white, beige and light blue, accented by brown tones. Monochromatic gray, navy blue and black also feature prominently, highlighting pinstripes, a signature print of the season.

“At the Hecho a la Medida Atelier, customers ask us to create a dandy style for them, accentuated by pinstripes,” said Cordero-Mellado. “We will enhance this on the catwalk, accessorizing with ties instead of the bow that characterizes us, and vests for both men and women.”

This collection is inspired by the “real man and woman” who comes to Leonardo 5th Avenue in Santurce and ask for an impeccable look, sober but relaxed, unique and, above all, comfortable. First Class is based on the young professional who is aware of the importance of his image on every occasion, she noted.

“First Class” draws inspiration from the “real man and woman” who seek impeccable, unique and comfortable styles. It is based on young professionals who understand the importance of their image in every situation, according to the designers.

“I’m excited to present ‘First Class,’ a proposal that respects the tradition of Leonardo 5th Avenue while integrating contemporary elements, becoming an authentic expression of style,” said Cordero-Suria.

The “First Class” collection will be available at Leonardo 5th Avenue in Santurce by Spring.