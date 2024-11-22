Type to search

Featured Tourism/Transportation

Curtin Maritime Corp. finishes San Juan Harbor dredging project

NIMB Staff November 22, 2024
To get the work done, Curtin Maritime Corp. used the DB Avalon dredge vessel.

The $54.2M project deepened and expanded canals to accommodate larger vessels.  

California-based marine solutions company Curtin Maritime Corp. has completed the San Juan Harbor dredging and deepening project, removing nearly 3 million cubic yards (76 million cubic feet) of silt and sand from the San Juan Bay.

The $54.2 million firm-fixed-price contract was awarded by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and the U.S. Department of Defense and involved major improvements to the harbor, as previously reported by News is my Business. 

“This massive project included deepening of the Anegado and Army Terminal canals, widening of the Army Terminal canal, and the expansion of the San Antonio canal,” according to a report by DredgeToday.com

“Thanks to dredging, the San Juan Harbor is now capable of handling larger vessels, thus supporting the growing global and local economy,” the trade publication added.

Curtin Maritime used the DB Avalon dredge vessel for the project, which now allows the harbor to accommodate bigger ships, including tankers that will serve a new liquid natural gas terminal on Puerto Rico’s north coast, as reported by the Associated Press.

Dredged materials were deposited into the Atlantic Ocean, 2 nautical miles (4 kilometers) north of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency told the AP at the time.

The contract was awarded June 11, 2023, when USACE officials confirmed it included construction and maintenance dredging in specific areas of the federal navigation channel and Puerto Rico Ports Authority docking zones.  

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK SPONSORED BY:

“At the height of the pandemic, Latinos were more likely to lose their jobs, more likely to work in front-line positions that increased their risk of exposure, and had among the highest mortality rates. Latino unemployment peaked at nearly 19% in 2020.

 

Over the pandemic and recovery, the median growth rate in revenues was 25% for Latino employers. From 2019 to 2022, median weekly earnings increased 2.4% for Latino workers after accounting for inflation. At the same time, Latino unemployment hit a record low last September.”

 

— U.S. Treasury Department

 

More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.