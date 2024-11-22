Airbnb stays in Puerto Rico’s mountains generated $25M in 2023

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Guest spending from Airbnb stays supported more than 450 local jobs in the central mountain region and drove a 30% increase in overnight stays from domestic tourism. (Credit: Discover Puerto Rico)

The company underscores how travelers contributed to job creation and supported small businesses in the Central Mountain Region.

In 2023, travelers staying in Airbnb-listed accommodations in Puerto Rico’s mountainous regions contributed more than $25 million to the area’s gross domestic product and generated $15 million in labor income, according to the short-term rental platform.

Using internal data and a guest survey, Airbnb partnered with IMPLAN economic analysis software to assess the impact of guest spending. The analysis revealed that travelers directly supported more than 450 jobs and benefited local businesses such as restaurants, stores and supermarkets.

Forty percent of total traveler spending occurred in the municipalities where guests stayed, further strengthening local economies. Domestic tourism played a key role, with overnight stays increasing by 30% compared to 2022, contributing an additional $7 million in spending.

Airbnb noted that without its accommodations, the region would have lost approximately $6 million in local economic activity. Additionally, half of the surveyed guests said they likely would not have visited these areas without Airbnb options.

According to Airbnb’s internal data, guests spent across several key categories:

$10.3 million at restaurants

$4.7 million at grocery stores

$4.5 million on shopping

$5.1 million on transportation

Local hosts played a significant role in Airbnb’s economic impact, with 92% residing in Puerto Rico, according to the study.

The company highlighted other findings: “Among these hosts, 20% are senior citizens who find the platform a valuable source of additional income, enabling them to actively contribute to the development of their communities.

“Additionally, 90% of these hosts recommend local restaurants, shops and attractions to their guests, strengthening the connection between travelers and the communities they visit and fostering a more authentic and enriching experience.”

Twenty percent of bookings in the Central Mountain Region came from Puerto Rican travelers, mainly from cities such as San Juan and Ponce, “strengthening ties between different regions of the island,” Airbnb said.

“The redistribution of tourism to regions like the Central Mountain Region not only encourages the discovery of places outside the metropolitan area but also creates an economic impact beyond the platform’s bookings,” said Ángel Terral, Airbnb’s country manager for the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America.

“From restaurants to shops and transportation, the benefits extend to the entire community, fostering a more sustainable and resilient economy,” he added.