19% of Airbnb hosts in Puerto Rico are 60 or older

NIMB Staff December 10, 2024
El Yunque Retreat is among Puerto Rico’s highest-rated properties managed by hosts over 60.

Half of the senior hosts are women, and many earn top ratings.

As of September, Airbnb confirmed that hosts who are aged 60 and older represent about 19% of the short-term rental platform’s hosts in Puerto Rico. Of those senior hosts who disclosed their gender, about 50% identified as women. 

“Airbnb provides the possibility for those who wish to earn extra income and benefit from tourism by sharing a space in their home,” said Carlos Muñoz, director of public policy for Airbnb Central America and the Caribbean.

“Our mission is to help destinations find their tourism vocation, and that is possible thanks to people who share their homes on Airbnb. We encourage seniors to earn extra income and become ambassadors of their communities,” he added.

“Not only do seniors know their communities best by being locals and making local recommendations to the travelers they receive, but they are also very hospitable, and both their good reviews and high ratings prove it,” Airbnb officials noted.

Several properties hosted by seniors in Puerto Rico are guest favorites with 4.9+ star ratings. These include El Yunque Retreat, Apartment in Aguadilla, Glamping Mayagüez, Paraiso Caribe, Rainforest Studio and Monte Niebla.

