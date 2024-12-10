Milo Climate Action Showcase draws 100+ participants from Puerto Rico

Sheri Klug-Boonstra, director of Workforce Development, and Dann García, deputy director of Workforce Development at the Milo Space Institute at Arizona State University, collaborated with the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust to implement the Milo Climate Action Academy.

The academy trained students and professionals to develop climate solutions using satellite data and technology.

The Milo Climate Action Academy, an initiative addressing Puerto Rico’s climate challenges, wrapped up its first edition with the Milo Climate Action Showcase, where 102 participants from 53 towns presented solutions developed during a 12-session program.

The academy, a collaboration between the Milo Space Science Institute at Arizona State University and the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust (PRSTRT) through its Research Grants Program, focused on equipping university students and early-career professionals with the tools and knowledge to mitigate the impacts of climate change using satellite data and advanced technologies.

“The Milo Climate Action Academy is designed to help empower the participants to not just be bystanders to climate change, but to take action in addressing the challenges their communities face,” said Sheri Klug-Boonstra, director of Workforce Development at the Milo Space Science Institute, Arizona State University.

“We want to give them the ability to bring resilience to the communities they care about and solve the pain points caused by climate change,” Klug-Boonstra said.

The program welcomed participants from diverse academic and professional backgrounds, including fields such as science, engineering, social sciences, business, agricultural sciences, urban planning and architecture. Graduates who have entered the workforce brought early-career expertise in science, engineering, computer science, environmental science, business and urban planning.

During the Milo Climate Action Showcase, participants presented 29 projects focused on five key areas for Puerto Rico: forest restoration and health, coastal zone management, agricultural sustainability, infrastructure and urban planning resilience, and water resource management.

“We’re proud to have facilitated this opportunity for students and professionals to be trained in the Milo Academy concept, allowing local environmental and climate change challenges to be addressed with the innovation and tools used and developed for space-based activities,” said Science Trust CEO Lucy Crespo.

“This aligns with our mission to invest in and develop the capabilities to advance Puerto Rico’s economy and the welfare of its citizens through innovation, science, technology and research,” she added.

Andreica Maldonado, director of the Research Grants Program at the trust, noted the program’s global potential: “Puerto Rico proudly leads the first Milo Academy focused on climate change, a pioneering effort that equips young professionals with the tools to confront this global phenomenon.”

“This pilot academy will not only impact our local community but also serve as a model for implementation in countries such as Australia and Ecuador. It reaffirms our mission to drive positive change globally,” Maldonado said.