San Juan Marriott & Stellaris Casino unveils $80M renovation

Newly designed poolside cabanas at the San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino.

Every space has been carefully curated to enhance the resort’s ambiance, hotel officials said.

The San Juan Marriott & Stellaris Casino unveiled what it called “a comprehensive transformation that redefines hospitality and leisure in the heart of San Juan,” following some $80 million in renovations that began last year.

The property, which is located at the heart of San Juan’s Condado tourist sector and facing the Atlantic, is introducing new dining experiences, modern amenities and “revitalized spaces designed to enhance the guest experience,” it stated.

“The goal is to relaunch a renewed concept for Thanksgiving, to reposition the hotel as a meeting point for the local and international community before the start of the holiday season, and at the same time celebrate our 30 years,” said Mariano Formariz, the property’s general manager.

At the forefront of the transformation is a revamped culinary offering, featuring several updated dining venues: Cosecha, Azure Lounge, Terrazzo, Cafe Mercado, A La Carte, Brisa Pool Bar, and Stellaris Bar.

San Juan Marriott & Stellaris Casino is also introducing new amenities, including an updated lobby and front desk area with a modern look and an open desk layout to facilitate check-ins.

Additional enhancements include the Ocean Club Experience, which adds new pickleball and tennis courts, a poolside cabana area, and a market.

The hotel’s event spaces, including the Condado Salon and ocean-view venues such as Atlantis I & II and Ocean Park, have been fully renovated to provide a modern, versatile setting for meetings and social events.