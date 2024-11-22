Type to search

Featured Tourism/Transportation

San Juan Marriott & Stellaris Casino unveils $80M renovation

Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez November 22, 2024
Newly designed poolside cabanas at the San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino.

Every space has been carefully curated to enhance the resort’s ambiance, hotel officials said.

The San Juan Marriott & Stellaris Casino unveiled what it called “a comprehensive transformation that redefines hospitality and leisure in the heart of San Juan,” following some $80 million in renovations that began last year.

The property, which is located at the heart of San Juan’s Condado tourist sector and facing the Atlantic, is introducing new dining experiences, modern amenities and “revitalized spaces designed to enhance the guest experience,” it stated.

“The goal is to relaunch a renewed concept for Thanksgiving, to reposition the hotel as a meeting point for the local and international community before the start of the holiday season, and at the same time celebrate our 30 years,” said Mariano Formariz, the property’s general manager.

At the forefront of the transformation is a revamped culinary offering, featuring several updated dining venues: Cosecha, Azure Lounge, Terrazzo, Cafe Mercado, A La Carte, Brisa Pool Bar, and Stellaris Bar.

San Juan Marriott & Stellaris Casino is also introducing new amenities, including an updated lobby and front desk area with a modern look and an open desk layout to facilitate check-ins.

Additional enhancements include the Ocean Club Experience, which adds new pickleball and tennis courts, a poolside cabana area, and a market.

The hotel’s event spaces, including the Condado Salon and ocean-view venues such as Atlantis I & II and Ocean Park, have been fully renovated to provide a modern, versatile setting for meetings and social events.

Author Details
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez
Author Details
Business reporter with 30 years of experience writing for weekly and daily newspapers, as well as trade publications in Puerto Rico. My list of former employers includes Caribbean Business, The San Juan Star, and the Puerto Rico Daily Sun, among others. My areas of expertise include telecommunications, technology, retail, agriculture, tourism, banking and most other segments of Puerto Rico’s economy.
mkantrow@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Otium unveils curated designer vacation rentals in Puerto Rico
NIMB Staff November 19, 2024
Travel + Leisure readers name top 5 resorts in Puerto Rico
NIMB Staff July 10, 2024
San Juan begins Condado sidewalk, bus stop improvements
NIMB Staff June 21, 2024
Condado Gastrobar opens at Abitta Boutique Hotel in San Juan
NIMB Staff May 20, 2024

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK SPONSORED BY:

“At the height of the pandemic, Latinos were more likely to lose their jobs, more likely to work in front-line positions that increased their risk of exposure, and had among the highest mortality rates. Latino unemployment peaked at nearly 19% in 2020.

 

Over the pandemic and recovery, the median growth rate in revenues was 25% for Latino employers. From 2019 to 2022, median weekly earnings increased 2.4% for Latino workers after accounting for inflation. At the same time, Latino unemployment hit a record low last September.”

 

— U.S. Treasury Department

 

Related Stories

Otium unveils curated designer vacation rentals in Puerto Rico
Travel + Leisure readers name top 5 resorts in Puerto Rico
San Juan begins Condado sidewalk, bus stop improvements
Condado Gastrobar opens at Abitta Boutique Hotel in San Juan
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.