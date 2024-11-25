Type to search

In-Brief

Burlington marks 15 years in Puerto Rico with $25K donation, special events

NIMB Staff November 25, 2024
As part of its celebration, Burlington announced upgrades to all 22 Puerto Rico locations, featuring a reimagined layout and the new store slogan, “Marcas. Rebajas. WOW!”

The retailer kicked off its annual toy drive and donated to Fundación Infantil Ronald McDonald.

Burlington Stores Inc. is celebrating more than 15 years in Puerto Rico, where it currently operates 22 locations with plans for additional openings in 2025.

“We’re incredibly proud to celebrate more than 15 years in Puerto Rico,” said Michael O’Sullivan, CEO of Burlington Stores. “As we reach this milestone, we’re committed to continuing to provide great value, both in our stores and in our communities. From our longstanding partnership with Fundación Infantil Ronald McDonald and the annual Burlington Toy Drive, to our newly upgraded stores, we are excited to keep making a positive impact.”

To launch its 11th annual Toy Drive, Burlington is donating $25,000 to Fundación Infantil Ronald McDonald, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the well-being of children and families in Puerto Rico. Over the past decade, Burlington customers have donated more than 150,000 new toys.

Through Dec. 24, customers can participate in the Toy Drive by donating a new, unwrapped toy at any Burlington location. In return, they’ll receive a 10% discount on their entire purchase.

“Every year, the incredible generosity and dedication of Burlington and its customers touch our hearts and inspire us to continue our mission,” said Mariela Jorge, executive director of Fundación Infantil Ronald McDonald.

“We’re profoundly grateful for Burlington’s steadfast support in bringing joy and relief to children and families across Puerto Rico, especially during the holiday season,” she added.

As part of its anniversary celebration, Burlington announced that all 22 Puerto Rico stores have been upgraded with a reimagined layout and its new slogan, “Marcas. Rebajas. WOW!” 

