Pay Away, Burlington pay off $25K in layaway balances in Puerto Rico

NIMB Staff December 18, 2024
Pay Away is a nonprofit that “inspires hope and spreads kindness” by covering layaway balances for unsuspecting families.

The nonprofit surprised 90 customers.

Pay Away, a nonprofit organization that “inspires hope and spreads kindness” by paying off unsuspecting families’ layaway balances, partnered with Burlington Stores to surprise customers in Río Piedras and San Juan over the weekend by covering their holiday layaway balances.

The two store locations paid off a combined total of $25,000 in layaways containing children’s items, benefitting 90 customers.

“We’re thrilled to help bring joy to so many unsuspecting customers. This gift will help local families, hopefully making their holiday season a little brighter this year,” said Walter Rivera, regional vice president of Burlington Stores.

These events are part of several surprise initiatives Pay Away is hosting at national retailers and military exchanges around the U.S. this holiday season, the nonprofit stated.

NIMB Staff
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members.
