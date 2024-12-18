Toyota de Puerto Rico hosts Dream Car Art Contest for local students

More than 270 students between the ages of 3 and 14 participated in the competition.

The vehicle manufacturer held the contest at the Ernestina Bracero Pérez School in Toa Baja.

Toyota de Puerto Rico recently challenged students at the Ernestina Bracero Pérez School in Toa Baja to draw the car of their dreams through the Toyota Dream Car Art Contest, an initiative designed to inspire imagination and creativity.

“Creativity isn’t only about the creation of works of art, but also about the transformation of ideas into remarkable solutions that shape our future,” said Gerard Berlinski, marketing manager of Toyota de Puerto Rico. “That’s why the Toyota Dream Car Art Contest invites students to share ideas about the future of mobility by drawing the car of their dreams.”

About 270 students between the ages of 3 and 14 participated in the competition. The works were evaluated based on three criteria: execution, uniqueness and creativity. Twelve winners were selected, with the top nine advancing to the global competition held by Toyota Motor Corp. in Japan.

With this initiative, Toyota’s mission is to foster a society where young people can dream and build a brighter future through imagination, it stated.

“At Toyota, we trust you, the next generation of great inventors, thinkers and dreamers, to create what is next in the industry,” Berlinski told the students.

The competition, launched in Japan in 2004, has been running for 20 years and now spans 90 countries worldwide.