Aerostar unveils remodeled bathrooms at LMM Terminal A

Aerostar’s planning and design team developed the restroom design with a focus on functionality and the high traffic the facility handles.

Aerostar Puerto Rico launched the initial phase of its plan to remodel the bathrooms at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU, for its international code), with a modern concept in the sanitary facilities of Terminal A.

As part of the plan for ongoing improvements to the facilities, the company that operates the island’s main airport allocated more than $150,000 for this first renovation project.

Meanwhile, for the reconstruction plan for all the sanitary services throughout the airport, Aerostar estimated an investment of $7.5 million. The complete project will include the comprehensive overhaul in 26 bathrooms, distributed throughout terminals A, B and C, the central security control area, the baggage claim area and La Placita.

Aerostar President Jorge Hernández explained that for this first bathroom remodeling at Terminal A, the company’s planning and design team based its design on the functionality and massive traffic that this facility receives.

“So, a modern, functional and water-efficient design was chosen. It also involved a sustainable approach, in line with the mission of turning the island’s main entrance and exit into a ‘green’ airport,” he said.

Along with that goal, Hernández said that they seek to “project modernism through all the areas that will be rehabilitated as part of the plan established in the short and medium term.”

“For this first bathroom renovation, a minimalist design was chosen, with long-lasting materials that help extend the life of facilities that are in continuous use by millions of visitors. They will have efficient equipment to reduce water consumption, independent cubicles and an area for changing diapers, among other elements,” said Hernández.

The SJU expects to surpass its passenger record by the end of this year, with an estimated figure that could exceed 13 million people.

“All of our reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts are aimed at continuing to adapt the airport’s facilities to passenger growth, the establishment of new bases for airline crews such as Jetblue and Frontier, and other future projections,” Hernández added.

“Restrooms are one of the areas that has the greatest impact on passengers. Keeping them in optimal condition is one of the main challenges included in the airport’s cleaning and maintenance plans,” he concluded.