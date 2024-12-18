Gómez Hermanos Paulson allocates $100K to San Juan Bay Estuary

From left: Víctor Gómez III, president and co-owner of Gómez Hermanos Paulson, and Brenda Torres, executive director of the San Juan Bay Estuary, sign the agreement.

The company will purchase 5,000 environmental vehicle license plates to support conservation efforts.

As part of the 30th anniversary celebration of the San Juan Bay Estuary, Gómez Hermanos Paulson (GHP), the Paulson Puerto Rico auto portfolio led by president and co-owner Víctor Gómez III, announced a contribution of more than $100,000 to support this natural resource.

In 2025, GHP will purchase more than 5,000 environmental license plates for its dealers, contributing to the Special Fund for the Conservation of the Estuary, company officials said.

“We’re proud to lead this initiative as part of our renewed vision and our commitment to Puerto Rico,” said Gómez. “This collaboration with the San Juan Bay Estuary represents a new stage for our company, in which we reaffirm our responsibility to the environment and our community. We invite the entire industry to join this effort that is so important for our island.”

The initiative coincides with the launch of Puerto Rico’s second environmental license plate, promoted by the Department of Transportation and Public Works and the San Juan Bay Estuary.

Established in 2009 under Act No. 48, the Special Fund for the Conservation of the San Juan Bay Estuary allocates funds from vehicle tags to restore and protect the estuary, ensuring its long-term sustainability. Each license plate costs $30, with $20 directly supporting conservation efforts.

“The agreement between Gómez Hermanos Paulson and the estuary sets a precedent worthy of being replicated by other private companies,” said Brenda Torres, executive director of the San Juan Bay Estuary.

“We must realize that our investments and economic, social, tourist and recreational interactions depend on a strong San Juan metropolitan region. Every action counts, and through the acquisition in 2025 of the second edition of the estuary’s environmental license plate, Gómez Hermanos Paulson is part of the solution,” she said.

Torres urged other sectors to follow suit: “We invite all sectors to follow the example of these entrepreneurs, who we now call ‘estuary collaborators,’ and join the​​ efforts to achieve a metropolitan area that’s free of sanitary discharges, with clean water and a healthy estuarine system.”

Rafael Cedeño-Paulson, executive vice president of Paulson & Co., added, “At Paulson Puerto Rico, we recognize that our responsibility as business leaders transcends the business. This commitment, led by Víctor Gómez III at the head of GHP, reflects our vision to create a positive impact in Puerto Rico and be allies of the environment.”