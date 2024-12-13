Type to search

Featured Tourism/Transportation

JetBlue opens crew base in Puerto Rico, launches new route to St. Croix

Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez December 13, 2024
The base will employ 300 inflight crew members.

The base in Terminal A opened Thursday, with San Juan-based pilots joining in early 2025.

Some seven months after announcing its plans, JetBlue Airways has opened its first crew base outside the continental U.S. at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU, for its International Air Transport Association code), creating more than 400 related jobs.

That number will include more than 100 pilots and 300 inflight crew members, with flight attendants to be assigned to the base by next year, airline and government officials said during a news conference at the airport.

The crew base to support inflight crew members located in Terminal A opened Thursday, while San Juan-based pilots are expected to join in early 2025.

The base will allow crew members to begin and end trips from the island, supporting JetBlue’s operations in Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and beyond. It also ensures these workgroups can quickly respond in the event of operational disruptions. The crew base follows the opening of JetBlue’s Tech Ops maintenance base in San Juan in 2020.

“We are proud to celebrate this important milestone in Puerto Rico,” said Warren Christie, chief operating officer at JetBlue. “The new crew base reinforces our commitment to investing in the communities we serve, creating opportunities for crew members in San Juan and for those who want to return home to the island, while expanding our network to meet the growing demand for travel to the Caribbean and beyond.”

JetBlue has served Puerto Rico for more than 22 years and now flies to 18 destinations from the island. With over 50 daily departures during peak periods this winter, its recent expansion has added 70 jobs, bringing its team to more than 800 crew members across San Juan, Aguadilla and Ponce by 2025.

“This is an exciting day for JetBlue and for Puerto Rico. It’s special to be here as we open our very first crew base outside the continental United States right here in San Juan,” said Jeffrey Goodell, vice president of Government and Airport Affairs at JetBlue Airways

“Since our first flight to the island in 2002, just two years after Jetblue’s first flight ever, we have been committed to serving and growing with this community. We’re proud now to be the largest airline in Puerto Rico, and we take that responsibility very seriously. We’re thrilled to be here,” he said.

Gov. Pedro Pierluisi added, “We’re proud of this strategic alliance…, reinforcing the airline’s commitment to the island and its people. Our tourism had record growth numbers over the past four years, and this is one more sign of continued good news for our people.”

Jorge Hernández, president of Aerostar Airport Holdings, which operates the airport, said establishing a new base for flight personnel “is a big deal and we are confident that this initiative will contribute to the growth and positioning of Puerto Rico as an important, or more important, hub in our region.”

He added, “Not only are we the largest airport in our region with the largest volume of passengers in our region, but we can continue to grow through expansion and maximize our geographic positioning toward our neighbors in the south, South America, Central America, etc.”

In addition to opening its San Juan base, JetBlue announced new flights from Puerto Rico to St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Author Details
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez
Author Details
Business reporter with 30 years of experience writing for weekly and daily newspapers, as well as trade publications in Puerto Rico. My list of former employers includes Caribbean Business, The San Juan Star, and the Puerto Rico Daily Sun, among others. My areas of expertise include telecommunications, technology, retail, agriculture, tourism, banking and most other segments of Puerto Rico’s economy.
mkantrow@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Passenger traffic at Luis Muñoz Marín Int’l Airport up 1.8% in October
NIMB Staff November 7, 2024
Aerostar taps Jacobs to support capital improvements at SJU
NIMB Staff October 18, 2024
Passenger traffic at Luis Muñoz Marín Int’l Airport flat YOY in September
NIMB Staff October 9, 2024
Police Dept., Aerostar sign agreement for new $8M HQ for FURA
NIMB Staff October 4, 2024

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK SPONSORED BY:

“Inaction by the public and private sectors could result in a significant loss of tax revenues and foreign investment that could otherwise have been used to strengthen the local industrial base.”

 

— José Quiñones, chairman, Puerto Rico Minority Supplier Development Council

 

Related Stories

Passenger traffic at Luis Muñoz Marín Int’l Airport up 1.8% in October
Aerostar taps Jacobs to support capital improvements at SJU
Passenger traffic at Luis Muñoz Marín Int’l Airport flat YOY in September
Police Dept., Aerostar sign agreement for new $8M HQ for FURA
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.