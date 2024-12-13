EnterPRize 2024 awards $260K to 16 emerging companies

From left: Desiree Ramírez and Lyvette Mercado of METAMED.

Three women-led health sector companies received the most capital in the 19th edition of Grupo Guayacán’s program.

Three women-led companies in the health sector were at the top of the list of winners in the 19th edition of the EnterPRize Business Competition held by Grupo Guayacán, a nonprofit, private-sector driven business accelerator.

Metamed, a center for diabetes control led by nutritionists Lyvette Mercado and Desireé Ramírez, won the top prize. The company received $25,000 in seed capital from Grupo Guayacán, along with a special recognition from the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, in Spanish) of $10,000, totaling $35,000 in prize money.

This group of winning companies also included Biochoices, which offers an over-the-counter alternative treatment to restore women’s hormonal health. The company, led by licensed pharmacist Nimia Vázquez, was awarded the Health Innovation prize, sponsored by the MCS Foundation, and the Innovation & Technology prize thanks to sponsorships from Ferraiuoli, Liberty Business, Assurant, HUB International, and DECA Analytics.

With these prizes, Biochoices became the company that received the most seed capital in this year’s program, totaling $52,500.

Biohacking and wellness clinic Welli was recognized with the Scale Up prize from Popular, which, in addition to $20,000 in seed capital, includes a direct pass to Scale Up Bootcamp 2025, a program sponsored by Popular aimed at businesses ready to experience accelerated growth.

The company led by Bianca Vega also received the Women Entrepreneur distinction, sponsored by Aerostar Airport Holdings, Darjo Foundation, Familia Díaz Rivera, Fusion Distribution Group, and On Point Strategy. Both prizes gave Welli $47,500 in seed capital.

“Guayacán is an important driver of local early-stage entrepreneurship, and the EnterPRize Business Competition is a pioneer in recognizing this sector as a pillar of local economic development,” said Laura Cantero, executive director of Grupo Guayacán.

“The companies we awarded in this edition are just an example of the enormous potential that emerging businesses have,” she said.

“As we prepare to celebrate EnterPRize’s 20th anniversary in 2025, this group of entrepreneurs reminds us of the importance of offering continued support through resources, training and coaching to strengthen their growth plans,” Cantero added.

In total, 16 emerging businesses were recognized in the EnterPRize 2024 edition, with $260,000 in seed capital and in-kind prizes valued at $145,500. AgroLab PR was honored as the Agrifood Entrepreneur, receiving $20,000 from Puerto Rico Farm Credit and Walmart Puerto Rico.

Culinary company Made By Cooks won the $20,000 “Drive Your Ambition” award, sponsored by Mitsubishi Motors, which joined the competition as a new sponsor this year. Meanwhile, Learningbp received the “Sí Se Puede” prize from Oriental Bank, and EcoArenas Vidrio received the “Uno con el Ambiente” special prize from FirstBank, each receiving $20,000 in seed capital.

Grupo Guayacán also recognized Handlez, a company created by a young entrepreneur who designed a specialized sports ball for basketball training, with the Sembrando Futuro award, receiving $5,000. Like the first-place winner, Handlez also received a special recognition from the DDEC of $5,000, bringing their total prize to $10,000.

Taller Artístico Caguas won the Arts and Culture prize from Fundación Ángel Ramos and the True Self Award from True Self Foundation, totaling $15,000 in seed capital. The Peruvian food truck El Sión received the $10,000 prize from B. Fernández & Hnos., another new sponsor that joined the EnterPRize sponsor roster in 2024.

The Student Entrepreneur award, presented by EO Puerto Rico with a $5,000 prize, went to the young entrepreneurs running La Wagon, a food truck serving “tripletas” in the college town of Mayagüez. Finally, Comfy Bum was recognized with the “Líder con Propósito” prize, with a new $5,000 award sponsored by Farmacia Caridad.

Additionally, the competition awarded in-kind prizes valued at more than $145,000. As the first-place winner, METAMED received billboard spaces valued at $100,000 sponsored by bMedia. Next Cycle Foods received the Finca Explora award from PRTEC, valued at $25,000. Islandclimber received the Banquetazo award from the branding agency Mampostea’o, valued at $10,000, while Made By Cooks received the Local Community Impact award from co.co.haus and co.lab, valued at $6,000.

Beverage company St. Gría will receive distribution support from Flexio (another new sponsor) valued at $3,000 and from Asociación Hecho en Puerto Rico, which granted them a membership valued at $1,500. Asociación Hecho en Puerto Rico also recognized the Spanish restaurant El Gato de Lavapiés with a membership. Additionally, each participating company received a free three-month membership to the accounting platform Accountberry, an EnterPRize competition alumni.

A total of 26 companies and 63 entrepreneurs participated in this edition of EnterPRize, which has been held uninterruptedly since 2005.

Next year, Grupo Guayacán will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of this competition, which has benefitted more than 2,000 entrepreneurs and awarded more than $2.5 million in seed capital prizes.