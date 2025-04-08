Type to search

In-Brief

Marvel wins architectural competition in Barcelona

NIMB Staff April 8, 2025
The Tres Xemeneies (Three Chimneys) building is a decommissioned thermoelectric plant.
The Tres Xemeneies (Three Chimneys) building is a decommissioned thermoelectric plant.

The Puerto Rico-based firm will help transform the Tres Xemeneies building into Catalunya Media City

San Juan-based architecture firm Marvel, in partnership with Garcés de Seta Bonet Arquitectes (GDSB), has been selected as the winner of an international design competition to renovate the iconic Tres Xemeneies building in Barcelona.

The project will convert the former thermoelectric plant into the headquarters of Catalunya Media City — a planned cultural, technological and educational hub.

Marvel’s winning proposal, titled “E la nave va,” was selected from among 26 international submissions. The design emphasizes preservation of the site’s industrial heritage while introducing sustainable and inclusive features.

“Transforming an infrastructure that once had significant environmental impact into a future-forward space for media and innovation is a key objective for the architecture of the future,” said Jonathan Marvel, founding principal of Marvel and a Puerto Rican architect who began his career in Barcelona in the 1990s.

The plan preserves the core of the original structure while integrating a new volume that extends into the surrounding urban environment. The design includes sustainability features such as 4,500 square meters of solar panels and bioclimatic strategies to improve energy efficiency.

Catalunya Media City is expected to accommodate up to 2,500 students annually and will include technology incubators, production and exhibition spaces, and state-of-the-art audiovisual facilities. One of the project’s key elements is a new public balcony facing Badalona that connects the structure to the Mediterranean Sea and creates a new communal space.

Construction is expected to begin after summer 2025. Marvel’s role in the project builds on its international portfolio and presence in Puerto Rico, New York, Virginia and Barcelona, where the firm opened an office in 2022.

“We are proud to continue leaving creative and sustainable footprints for the enjoyment of future generations,” Marvel said.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Polytechnic to host 5th edition of PARK(ing) Day
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez September 16, 2013

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK:

“A startup in Silicon Valley has two founders — a chief technology officer, the technical one, and a CEO, the businessperson. They’re very specific, very niche-focused. One can’t do what the other one does, and that’s why they’re together.

 

 

Here [in Puerto Rico], instead of having two founders, you have CEOs who are extremely good technically and who will develop the software, prepare the platform for deployment, design the go-to-market strategy, and will sell it, too. They know the technical part and the operational part. You don’t see that to that extent on the mainland. It’s very rare.”

– Héctor Jirau, executive director, Parallel18

 

Related Stories

Polytechnic to host 5th edition of PARK(ing) Day
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2025 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.