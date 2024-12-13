Puerto Rico residents can now add driver’s license to Apple Wallet

Gov. Pedro Pierluisi speaks during the announcement, flanked by Antonio Ramos-Guardiola, executive director of the Puerto Rico Innovation and Technology Service, on the left, and Eileen Vélez, secretary of the Department of Transportation and Public Works.

An agreement was reached with Apple, making Puerto Rico the 10th jurisdiction to offer this tool to its residents.

Puerto Rico residents can now store a digital version of their driver’s license or government ID in Apple Wallet, allowing access via an iPhone or Apple Watch.

“We’re pleased to announce that after months of hard work, Puerto Rico becomes the 10th jurisdiction to offer its identifications in Apple Wallet and the 13th where its digital driver’s license is accepted by the Transportation Security Administration of the United States,” said Gov. Pedro Pierluisi.

The initiative was led by the Puerto Rico Innovation and Technology Service (PRITS) in collaboration with the island’s Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTOP, in Spanish). “Individuals can now securely add and store their driver’s license or official government ID in Apple Wallet for identity validation,” Pierluisi said during a news conference with DTOP Secretary Eileen Vélez.

PRITS Executive Director Antonio Ramos-Guardiola noted, “This is an additional option we offer citizens to safely validate their identity. The information is protected and requires the person’s approval before being shared with a reader, such as those of CESCO Digital and TSA” checkpoints.

“It’s important to highlight that the achievement of offering this alternative today is the result of our work with Apple and TSA, which follow the ISO-18013-5 standard, an industry standard that establishes clear guidelines on consumer privacy protection,” he said.

To promote the feature, the CESCO Digital app for iPhone has been updated to allow businesses to verify a customer’s age or identity using mobile ID. Businesses only receive necessary information, such as name, photo and age, with no additional hardware required.

To add a driver’s license or ID to Apple Wallet:

1. Open the Apple Wallet app.

2. Tap the (+) icon in the upper right corner of the screen.

3. Select the Driver’s License/Government ID option.

The feature requires an iPhone XS or later with iOS 18.1 or later, or an Apple Watch Series 6 or later with watchOS 11.0 or later. Android and other devices will have access by the end of 2025, according to the app’s information page.

Once added, IDs are encrypted and securely stored. Only required information is shared during transactions, and users must authenticate with Face ID or Touch ID.

“CESCO Digital has become the epicenter of Puerto Rico’s technological revolution, connecting our people with cutting-edge tools that redefine civic interaction,” Secretary Vélez said.

“This initiative is not just a program, it is a bridge to the digital future, where security, convenience and modernization converge to empower every Puerto Rican. We remain committed to breaking down bureaucratic barriers, promoting solutions that not only simplify processes but also dignify the experience of our citizens,” she said.

The virtual license remains valid under Act 22 of Puerto Rico but is not accepted for federal transactions. Starting May 7, IDs used in federal spaces must comply with Real ID standards.