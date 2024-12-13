Four Seasons partners with Paulson Group for Puerto Rico debut

The opening will mark Four Seasons’ debut in Puerto Rico and its continued expansion in the Caribbean.

The St. Regis Bahia Beach property will be rebranded as the Four Seasons Resort Puerto Rico in late 2025.

Four Seasons and Paulson Puerto Rico announced plans for the hospitality and branded residential company to assume management of a resort and residences of the St. Regis Bahia Beach property in Río Grande through a 60-year contract.

The opening will mark Four Seasons’ entry into Puerto Rico and the continued expansion of the luxury brand in the Caribbean, with $40 million set aside for renovations.

The property’s lush surroundings will be preserved, while interiors will undergo renovations — including a new lobby, reconfigured pools, additional cabanas, a new steam room and sauna, and “new experiences” added to the spa facilities. The resort will reopen as Four Seasons Resort Puerto Rico in late 2025, officials said.

“As one of the most sought-after travel destinations in the Caribbean, Puerto Rico is the perfect location to bring legendary Four Seasons service and experiences to locals, visitors and residents alike,” said Bart Carnahan, president of global business development, portfolio management and residential at Four Seasons.

“We’re honored that our partners at Paulson Puerto Rico have chosen Four Seasons to usher such an exquisite beachfront property into its next chapter, introducing a new luxury lifestyle offering on the island,” he added.

Four Seasons Resort and Private Residences Puerto Rico will feature 139 renovated rooms and suites and 85 private residences, with additional existing units joining the residential portfolio upon the property’s reopening as a Four Seasons experience.

“Puerto Rico is thriving as a luxury leisure destination for travelers and homeowners, and the entry of Four Seasons is a testament to the immense opportunities and bright future ahead,” said John Paulson, founder of Paulson & Co. “We are confident that our partnership with Four Seasons will deliver exceptional value to the island and further elevate our resort and residences located in one of the most stunning and unique places in the world.”

Design firm Meyer Davis, which has brought to life many Four Seasons properties, including in Athens, Costa Rica, Houston and San Francisco, will oversee the enhancements to the Río Grande property.