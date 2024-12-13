HMS Ferries–Puerto Rico transported 1.5M passengers in 2024

Service to the islands, including trips to Culebra and Vieques, increased by more than 5% in 2024, transporting 1.12 million passengers and nearly 104,000 vehicles. (Credit:Katie O./TripAdvisor)

The ferry operator said the result is “a new annual high reached before 2025.”

HMS Ferries–Puerto Rico announced a new annual passenger record for the maritime transportation system, surpassing the previous record set in 2023 with 1.5 million passengers.

By November, the ferry system had transported nearly 1.5 million passengers across all routes, an increase of more than 8% compared to the same period last year.

With continued growth in ridership on both the Metro and Islands routes, the system has already exceeded 2023 totals, setting a new annual record weeks before the year’s end, the operator stated.

“The maritime transportation system continues to solidify its reputation as a reliable transit operation, both on the islands and metro routes. Our sustained record of ridership is a testament to the growth and continued improvement of the system under our partnership with the Government of Puerto Rico,” said Matthew Miller, president of HMS Ferries–Puerto Rico, operator of Puerto Rico Ferry.

“We look forward to closing out 2024 strong as we prepare to build on our success in the coming year,” he added.

HMS Ferries reported an average on-time performance of 97% across more than 20,000 sailings completed in 2024.

Service to the islands, including trips to Culebra and Vieques, increased by more than 5% in 2024, carrying a combined total of 1.12 million passengers and nearly 104,000 vehicles. Trips to Culebra rose by more than 41,000 passengers from January to November, while nearly 19,000 more people traveled to and from Vieques during the same period.

The Metro service between San Juan and Cataño also experienced significant growth, transporting more than 376,000 passengers through November, an increase of nearly 67,000 users compared to the same period last year.