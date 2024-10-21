HMS Ferries transports 1.25M passengers during Q3

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Isla Bonita, one of Puerto Rico Ferry’s vessels. (Credit: www.facebook.com/puertoricoferry)

HMS Ferries–Puerto Rico announced it served more than 1,250,000 passengers during the third quarter of 2024, surpassing the same period in 2023 by about 15,000 passengers.

By the end of September, the ferry system had transported more than 1,270,000 passengers, exceeding the January-September 2023 total by more than 110,000.

The system is expected to surpass its 2023 annual record of 1.5 million passengers before the December holidays.

The route between the island-municipality of Culebra saw the largest increase, with nearly 11,000 more passengers from July to September 2024. Total passengers transported between the islands reached nearly 950,000 by the end of September, reflecting a 5% increase compared to the record in 2023, the company stated.

The San Juan-Cataño metro service also saw growth, with nearly 330,000 passengers through September, up by 65,000 compared to last year.

The system offers more than 1,800 departures monthly, with an on-time performance close to 97%.

“Thanks to the hard work and exceptional customer service provided by our expert crew, the ferry system’s reliability and ongoing improvements are providing more people with a consistent, reliable option for travel to the islands,” said Matthew Miller, president of HMS Ferries–Puerto Rico.

Itineraries for travel to and from the island-municipalities are available through Jan. 31, 2025.