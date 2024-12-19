FEMA allocates $702K to repair 3 municipal police stations

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The funds addressed infrastructure and other repairs still pending since Hurricane María struck in 2017.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has allocated $702,000 to repair infrastructure damage at municipal police stations in Vega Baja, Cataño and Gurabo, addressing lingering impacts from Hurricane María in 2017.

“Municipal police stations provide multiple services to the community throughout the year. The safety that the police provide is key to enjoying various events during this festive season, whether they are downtown or within our family spaces,” said José G. Baquero, Puerto Rico’s federal disaster recovery coordinator.

One of the facilities that received FEMA funds and has already completed its repairs is the Vega Baja headquarters located on Betances Street. Among the services offered to the public are preventive patrols, community orientation, security during activities, as well as assistance to the state police and attention to all types of complaints.

Vega Baja

The Vega Baja municipal police station on Betances Street has completed its repairs with more than $251,000 in FEMA funds. Updates included replacing acoustic panels, lighting and air conditioners, along with interior and exterior painting. Mitigation measures — valued at $50,100 — anchored air conditioners to the roof and waterproofed exterior walls to prevent future damage.

Three 2006 patrol cars were also replaced with new 2023 SUV models, equipped with radios, light bars and signage. The vehicles provide greater reliability for daily police operations.

“The service we provide to citizens is the greatest satisfaction we can have,” said Vega Baja Police Commissioner Israel Ramos-Pabón.

Cataño

Cataño’s municipal police station on Las Nereidas Avenue received more than $405,000 for repairs, including painting, replacing door access systems and locks, and upgrading televisions and antennas.

The station, which serves about 35 people weekly, offers services such as complaints, activity security, funeral escorts, roadside assistance and school safety talks.

The project includes $13,000 in hazard mitigation to reinforce the building against strong winds and protect windows from debris.

“Police stations are like a house: they must be preserved to provide excellent services,” said Cataño Police Commissioner Eliezer Vargas.

Gurabo

Gurabo received nearly $46,000 for ongoing repairs to its public safety building, which houses the Municipal Emergency Management Office. Updates include replacing the weather station, lighting, data servers, communication console and camera system.

More than $10,000 in mitigation funds are being used to protect electrical equipment from voltage fluctuations, improve drainage, and reinforce doors and windows against future natural events.

These efforts reflect FEMA’s commitment to bolstering Puerto Rico’s public safety infrastructure, ensuring long-term community resilience.