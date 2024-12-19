AMSI provides seed capital to Cayey entrepreneurs

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Entrepreneurs from AV Clothing show some of their uniforms.

Participants in the Municipal Alliance for Integrated Services’ incubator received $5,312 for inventory, equipment and advertising.

Four entrepreneurs from the Business Incubator of the Municipal Alliance for Integrated Services, Inc. (AMSI, in Spanish) in Cayey have received a $5,312.50 seed capital grant to support their business growth.

The grant will be used for inventory, equipment and advertising by the four companies in the incubator, which specialize in diverse services and products.

AV Clothing focuses on selling sports, school and business uniforms. Power Education offers educational courses to empower clients in their areas of interest. Concrete Jungle Tactical provides firearms and tactical training services as well as personal defense. Ansiedad es Arte specializes in sublimation and customization of items such as mugs, glasses, puzzles, shirts, baby products and stickers.

The funding is part of the Seed Capital Alliance Fund for Business Incubation (ACSIE, in Spanish), administered by the Puerto Rico Community Foundation and awarded to AMSI in May.

“Today, we celebrate the growth opportunities for the companies participating in our business incubator thanks to the financial support from the Puerto Rico Community Foundation. These microenterprises received business training, support and mentorship as part of the services provided by AMSI,” said Dr. Joaquín Santiago Santos, AMSI’s executive administrator.

The AMSI incubator, located in Cayey, provides spaces for seven microenterprises, a conference room, a kitchen and support equipment for operations.

AMSI is a nonprofit organization offering recruitment, employment and training services for youth, adults, unemployed individuals, veterans and Social Security disability beneficiaries. For more information about AMSI’s programs, visit AMSIPR.com.