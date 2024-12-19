Type to search

In-Brief

AMSI provides seed capital to Cayey entrepreneurs

NIMB Staff December 19, 2024
Entrepreneurs from AV Clothing show some of their uniforms.

Participants in the Municipal Alliance for Integrated Services’ incubator received $5,312 for inventory, equipment and advertising.

Cayey, entrepreneurs, AMSI, Incubator, seed capital, grant, Puerto Rico, small business, funding, Cayey, Puerto Rico Community Foundation, microenterprises, AV Clothing, uniforms, Power Education, courses, Concrete Jungle, Tactical training, Ansiedad es Arte, 

Four entrepreneurs from the Business Incubator of the Municipal Alliance for Integrated Services, Inc. (AMSI, in Spanish) in Cayey have received a $5,312.50 seed capital grant to support their business growth.

The grant will be used for inventory, equipment and advertising by the four companies in the incubator, which specialize in diverse services and products. 

AV Clothing focuses on selling sports, school and business uniforms. Power Education offers educational courses to empower clients in their areas of interest. Concrete Jungle Tactical provides firearms and tactical training services as well as personal defense. Ansiedad es Arte specializes in sublimation and customization of items such as mugs, glasses, puzzles, shirts, baby products and stickers.

The funding is part of the Seed Capital Alliance Fund for Business Incubation (ACSIE, in Spanish), administered by the Puerto Rico Community Foundation and awarded to AMSI in May.

“Today, we celebrate the growth opportunities for the companies participating in our business incubator thanks to the financial support from the Puerto Rico Community Foundation. These microenterprises received business training, support and mentorship as part of the services provided by AMSI,” said Dr. Joaquín Santiago Santos, AMSI’s executive administrator.

The AMSI incubator, located in Cayey, provides spaces for seven microenterprises, a conference room, a kitchen and support equipment for operations.

AMSI is a nonprofit organization offering recruitment, employment and training services for youth, adults, unemployed individuals, veterans and Social Security disability beneficiaries. For more information about AMSI’s programs, visit AMSIPR.com.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK SPONSORED BY:

“Inaction by the public and private sectors could result in a significant loss of tax revenues and foreign investment that could otherwise have been used to strengthen the local industrial base.”

 

— José Quiñones, chairman, Puerto Rico Minority Supplier Development Council

 

More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.