HMS Ferries reports 12% YoY jump in passenger traffic in first half of ’24

In the first two quarters of 2024, ferry services to Culebra and Vieques carried 633,098 passengers, an increase of nearly 34,000 riders during the same period in 2023. (Credit:Katie O./TripAdvisor)

The operator of the maritime transportation system reports new ridership highs.

HMS Ferries-Puerto Rico has announced “a new high in ridership” on ferries traveling to the island-municipalities of Culebra and Vieques, and between Cataño and San Juan.

Through June 2024, the company carried a total of 870,085 passengers, marking a 12% increase over the same period in 2023. In total, the maritime transportation system carried nearly 1.6 million passengers during the fiscal year from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024.

“The historic ridership growth coincides with the continued improvement of the overall ferry service and passenger experience,” operators stated.

In the first two quarters of 2024, ferry services to Culebra and Vieques carried 633,098 passengers, an increase of nearly 34,000 riders compared to the same period in 2023. In June alone, ferries to the municipal islands carried more than 118,000 passengers, making more than 1,200 trips to the islands.

Additionally, ridership on the Metro Service between San Juan and Cataño continues to surpass previous years, carrying nearly 237,000 passengers through June 2024, exceeding the first six months of 2023 by more than 61,000 riders.

“The maritime transportation system, which provides essential services to the municipal islands, continues to see improved performance from years prior to the implementation of the public-private partnership for the operation of ferry services. Through June 2024, the system achieved an on-time performance of 96% across more than 11,200 total departures,” the company stated in a release.

The growth of the ferry system comes as HMS’ parent company, Hornblower Group, recently announced its emergence from the Chapter 11 restructuring process, which it stated had no impact on operations or schedules.

“The ferry serves as an essential resource to the residents and economies of the municipalities we serve,” said Matthew Miller, president of HMS Ferries-Puerto Rico.

“As we continue our record-setting start to the year, it’s vital to note our crew’s continued ability to serve millions of passengers while maintaining exceptional on-time performance safely, efficiently and dependably. We look forward to welcoming millions of residents and visitors onboard in the months and years ahead,” he said.

Itineraries for travel to and from the municipal islands is currently available through Sept. 30.