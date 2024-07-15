Type to search

Biz Views

Insight: What is Amazon and what benefits can you expect if you’re a small business?

Contributor July 15, 2024
An Amazon employee processes packages.(Credit: Frédéric Legrand | Dreamstime.com)

Entrepreneur Raphael Cabrera talks about the potential of an Amazon operation in Puerto Rico.

It has not yet been specified how an Amazon fulfillment center would operate in Puerto Rico. Many people may not know that a large part of Amazon’s total revenue comes from third-party sellers, who are small businesses, whether they are private brands, wholesalers, or retail arbitrage sellers.

Although it is still a mystery whether the Puerto Rico fulfillment center will accept third-party sellers, what I can say is that if they treat Puerto Rico like a country, as they do in the United States, Canada and Europe within the FBA (Fulfillment by Amazon) or MF (Merchant Fulfilled) models, this would create a great opportunity for small business and importers, given that their products would be accessible across the entire island.

This means that if your product is located in the Amazon warehouse and you as a seller receives an order from Ponce, Amazon would handle the distribution, while your goal would simply be to continue developing your brand or, if you are a wholesaler or arbitrage seller, to keep adding products to continue generating sales on the platform. Amazon would charge about 15% of the total sale, depending on the category, plus a delivery fee.

If this were the case, a great economy would be created within the island, where internal capital would remain among the local sellers who decide to sell on the platform.

Additionally, it would generate enormous power for the island in terms of employment, with opportunities for independent Amazon carriers, warehouse employees and professional jobs, among others, either directly or indirectly through Amazon or by third-party sellers.

Author Raphael Cabrera is an entrepreneur with a decade of experience in small business, including owning a food business at age 21. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and finance from UMET, and owns Kanso Worldshop Inc., an e-commerce company that exports to Europe.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Amazon partners with Ocean Drive Logistics to open pickup location in Carolina
Contributor July 20, 2023
3 Puerto Ricans establish their leadership footprints at Amazon
Contributor November 15, 2021
‘Practical Techie’: A new business model for newsprint
Contributor August 13, 2013
Amazon facing $500K fine for nixing free shipping to P.R.
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez February 8, 2012

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“Quote of the Week” sponsor.

“Puerto Rico faces significant vulnerability to climate related hazards, especially impacting those who are economically marginalized and living in socially inequitable conditions characterized by inadequate infrastructure and services.”

 

– A paper by Research Internal Displacement, noting that although small island developing states, with which Puerto Rico shares some characteristics, contribute little to global warming, emitting on average only 1.5% as much greenhouse gas as industrialized countries, they are disproportionately affected by the consequences of climate change.
Read more here.

Related Stories

Amazon partners with Ocean Drive Logistics to open pickup location in Carolina
3 Puerto Ricans establish their leadership footprints at Amazon
‘Practical Techie’: A new business model for newsprint
Amazon facing $500K fine for nixing free shipping to P.R.
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.