Aireko gets OSHA nod for safety record at Amazon’s Dorado warehouse

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Aireko and subcontractor employees at the site gathered for a “thank you” lunch ceremony, joined by representatives from Ryan Companies, which is responsible for the design, development, financing, management and construction of the Amazon Distribution Center. The event was also attended by Occupational Safety and Health Administration, director for Puerto Rico and compliance officers, as well as the secretary of the Department of Labor and Human Resources, Gabriel Maldonado-González.

The agency recognized the company for its “perfect” occupational safety record in Puerto Rico.

Aireko Construction announced it has received the Door-to-Door Voluntary Protection Program banner from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Puerto Rico (PR OSHA), for its work on the new Amazon Distribution Center in Dorado.

The site safety plan for the project, certified by PR OSHA’s compliance officers, is supported by Aireko’s “perfect safety record,” the company stated.

Throughout 2024 in Puerto Rico, Aireko workers have logged more than 336,000 safe hours, while its subcontractors have recorded more than 318,000 safe hours.

“These leading results and recognition are born out of the collective effort and commitment of Aireko’s workers and trade partners to ensure all workers stay and go home safe every day,” said Rodolfo Puig, senior operations manager.

The PR OSHA “Door-to-Door Safety Banner” is a voluntary program where companies invite agency compliance officers to inspect site safety protocols. The program requires full compliance, a site-specific safety plan and inspections by compliance officers.

Founded in 1963, Aireko Construction is a general contractor and construction manager affiliated with the Aireko Companies.