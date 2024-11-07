Architect Abruña to offer workshops on energy efficiency, conservation

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Architect Fernando Abruña leads a recent workshop.

The workshops are part of Justicia Energética para Puerto Rico’s EAGLE Project initiatives.

Architect Fernando Abruña will lead community workshops on energy efficiency, conservation and sustainability for Justicia Energética para Puerto Rico (JEPR) as part of the EAGLE Project, scheduled for Nov. 12-13 at Inter American University in San Juan.

JEPR is a sub-awardee of the EAGLE Project, an initiative aimed at engaging and assisting grassroots organizations in building leadership capacity for environmental and energy efforts.

This project, in collaboration with Inter American University of Puerto Rico, Metro Campus, is funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and focuses on promoting environmental sustainability and energy justice in Puerto Rico.

“I’m honored to be part of this education project to promote energy conservation in Puerto Rican homes and communities,” Abruña said.

Abruña, known as the father of sustainable architecture in Puerto Rico, has a notable history in eco-friendly design, has led workshops for the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau, taught at the Puerto Rico School of Architecture and serves as an energy auditor.

As founding president of the Puerto Rico chapter of the U.S. Green Building Council, Abruña remains active in architecture, is an author and contributes to Puerto Rico’s renewable energy transition through the PR 100 initiative.

His work has earned awards such as the EPA Environmental Quality Award, recognizing his projects like “Casa Ausente” and “Bosque Urbano.”

“We’re immensely pleased to have Fernando Abruña as a resource. We trust that the guidelines and specialized knowledge that Abruña will impart will serve to empower participants to drive a sustainable energy transformation in their communities,” said Verónica Santiago, executive director of JEPR

For more details on workshop dates and locations, visit the EAGLE Project’s website. Organizers noted that additional workshops will be available next year.