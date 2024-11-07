Type to search

In-Brief

Passenger traffic at Luis Muñoz Marín Int’l Airport up 1.8% in October

NIMB Staff November 7, 2024
Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport is Puerto Rico’s primary air traffic hub.

So far this year, traffic at SJU has jumped by 7.8% to nearly 11 million passengers.

Passenger traffic at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) increased slightly in October, with a 1.8% growth compared to the same month last year, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, parent company of the airport’s operator, Aerostar Airport Holdings, confirmed.

A total of 870,373 passengers passed through Puerto Rico’s main airport last month, up from 854,665 in October 2023.

Year-to-date traffic at SJU has risen by 7.8%, reaching nearly 11 million passengers compared to 10.1 million for the same period in 2023, the operator stated.

In October 2024, Puerto Rico saw a 24.8% year-over-year increase in international traffic and a 0.9% decrease in domestic traffic. International traffic totaled 114,194, compared to 91,532 in October 2023. Domestic traffic reached 756,179, down from 763,133 in October 2023.

During the first nine months of this year, more than 9.6 million domestic passengers traveled through the airport, marking a 6.4% increase from slightly more than 9 million in the same period last year. International traffic was nearly 1.3 million, up 19.4% from 1,064,170 in the same nine-month period last year.

ASUR holds a 60% joint venture stake in Aerostar Airport Holdings.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Aerostar taps Jacobs to support capital improvements at SJU
NIMB Staff October 18, 2024
Passenger traffic at Luis Muñoz Marín Int’l Airport flat YOY in September
NIMB Staff October 9, 2024
Police Dept., Aerostar sign agreement for new $8M HQ for FURA
NIMB Staff October 4, 2024
Passenger traffic at Luis Muñoz Marín Airport up 1.6% Y-O-Y in August
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez September 10, 2024

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK SPONSORED BY:

The digital world is another space where we live together. It’s important that we think about this not only as a personal responsibility but also as a collective responsibility, and for that, we need to be proactive and responsible.

 

— Carla Framil-Ferrán, vice president of Legal at Liberty Communications

Related Stories

Aerostar taps Jacobs to support capital improvements at SJU
Passenger traffic at Luis Muñoz Marín Int’l Airport flat YOY in September
Police Dept., Aerostar sign agreement for new $8M HQ for FURA
Passenger traffic at Luis Muñoz Marín Airport up 1.6% Y-O-Y in August
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.