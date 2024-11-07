Passenger traffic at Luis Muñoz Marín Int’l Airport up 1.8% in October

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport is Puerto Rico’s primary air traffic hub.

So far this year, traffic at SJU has jumped by 7.8% to nearly 11 million passengers.

Passenger traffic at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) increased slightly in October, with a 1.8% growth compared to the same month last year, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, parent company of the airport’s operator, Aerostar Airport Holdings, confirmed.

A total of 870,373 passengers passed through Puerto Rico’s main airport last month, up from 854,665 in October 2023.

Year-to-date traffic at SJU has risen by 7.8%, reaching nearly 11 million passengers compared to 10.1 million for the same period in 2023, the operator stated.

In October 2024, Puerto Rico saw a 24.8% year-over-year increase in international traffic and a 0.9% decrease in domestic traffic. International traffic totaled 114,194, compared to 91,532 in October 2023. Domestic traffic reached 756,179, down from 763,133 in October 2023.

During the first nine months of this year, more than 9.6 million domestic passengers traveled through the airport, marking a 6.4% increase from slightly more than 9 million in the same period last year. International traffic was nearly 1.3 million, up 19.4% from 1,064,170 in the same nine-month period last year.

ASUR holds a 60% joint venture stake in Aerostar Airport Holdings.