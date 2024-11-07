Celebrating iPM Day: Honoring project managers in Puerto Rico and beyond

In Puerto Rico, PMI-certified professionals play a vital role in elevating standards, fostering innovation and driving economic development, making their contributions indispensable in today’s fast-evolving world. (Credit: Ganna Todica | Dreamstime.com)

ADVERTORIAL

International Project Management Day (IPM Day), celebrated annually on the first Thursday of November, highlights the vital role project managers play in driving progress worldwide. Since its establishment in 2004, IPM Day has honored project managers for their critical contributions across diverse sectors, from engineering and construction to health care and digital transformation.

Beyond celebration, IPM Day emphasizes the ongoing commitment to learning and skill development that effective project managers embrace.

With rising project complexity and evolving global demands, project managers require expertise in methodologies, risk management, stakeholder engagement, and resource allocation, among other skills and specialization areas. This growing need for specialized skills makes obtaining reputable certifications more essential than ever.

With numerous certification options available, people often ask what is best for building a career in project management. For us, the choice is clear: the Project Management Institute (PMI) is the global standard. Since 1969, PMI has set the bar with widely respected certifications such as the Project Management Professional (PMP) and Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM). These certifications are not just well-known names; they are recognized and respected worldwide for their depth and value.

In Puerto Rico, PMI’s influence is strongly felt through the PMI Puerto Rico Chapter (PMIPR), established in 1998. With over 900 active members, PMIPR has played a significant role in advancing project management on the island, paving the way for more project management jobs and for the establishment of Project Management Offices (PMOs) across industries.

PMI’s practices have empowered local professionals to achieve notable success, including winning top honors in international project competitions. In recognition of this contribution, the Puerto Rico Department of State annually grants the PMIPR the proclamation of IPM Day, reaffirming its position as the representative of the profession on the island.

Globally, PMI stands out as the leader, with over 1.5 million PMP® and 1.7 million CAPM® certifications awarded, consistently ranking among the top professional credentials due to their practical value and credibility.

PMI-certified project managers are highly sought after across industries for their ability to navigate a VUCA (Volatile, Uncertain, Complex, and Ambiguous) world, making them invaluable assets for both public and private sectors. Explore Careers in Project Management | PMI

Looking ahead, as demand for project managers grows, PMI’s Talent Gap Report estimates a need for 2.3 million additional project management professionals annually through 2030 worldwide. In Puerto Rico, this trend offers significant opportunities for individuals and organizations alike. PMI certifications equip professionals with advanced skills that enhance employability and open doors to both local and global roles, making them a valuable investment for competitive long-term career growth.

On this IPM Day, we encourage professionals from all backgrounds and industries to explore PMI certifications to advance their careers and increase their impact in their fields. Certified project managers not only strengthen their expertise but also contribute significantly to organizational growth and adaptability, making certification an essential investment. In Puerto Rico, PMI-certified professionals play a vital role in elevating standards, fostering innovation and driving economic development, making their contributions indispensable in today’s fast-evolving world.

Co-author Enid T. Vargas Maldonado, PhD, PMP, PMI-ACP, CSM®, DASM, PMI-PBA, PMI-RMP PMI® Authorized Trainer Instructor, is the founder of the PMI Chapter in Puerto Rico, where she served as President for six years. With more than 25 years of project management experience, she has trained more than 10,000 professionals as project management trainer and has advised over 100 organizations. She has worked on more than 500 projects across both the public and private sectors.

Co-author Indhira Caraballo Rodríguez, PMP, ITILf, is Senior Director of Consulting at RSM Puerto Rico, leading the business consulting and project management team. With over 25 years of experience serving clients, she is a PMP-certified professional and served as President of PMI’s Puerto Rico Chapter (2022-23). She currently remains on the Chapter’s Board of Directors as Immediate Past President, demonstrating her dedication to advancing project management in the region.