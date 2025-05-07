LMM airport traffic climbs 13.5% in April, int’l travel jumps nearly 30%

From January through April 2025, the San Juan airport handled 4.78 million passengers, an 11.3% increase from the same period last year. (Credit: Awargula | Dreamstime.com)

Puerto Rico’s main airport recorded the highest year-over-year growth across all airports operated by Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste.

Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in Puerto Rico saw a 13.5% increase in total passenger traffic in April, reaching 1,174,568 travelers, according to data released by Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, or ASUR.

The airport handled 1,034,830 passengers in April 2024, the company said. ASUR operates the facility through its subsidiary, Aerostar Airport Holdings.

Growth last month was driven by a 29.6% increase in international passengers and an 11.6% rise in domestic travel compared to April 2024. Among all 16 airports in its portfolio, ASUR reported that Muñoz Marín Airport posted the strongest monthly growth in April.

From January through April 2025, the airport processed 4,783,150 passengers — an 11.3% increase year over year. Domestic travel totaled 4,261,135, up 10.3%, while international traffic rose 20.2% to 522,015 passengers.

ASUR operates nine airports in southeast Mexico, Muñoz Marín Airport in Puerto Rico and six airports in Colombia. Among the three regions, Puerto Rico registered the highest year-over-year growth for April, the report showed.

The company, which is publicly traded on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker ASURB, releases monthly passenger traffic data based on arrivals and departures, including commercial and general aviation. It noted that April 2025 reflected regular operating conditions without major weather or event disruptions.