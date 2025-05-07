ConPRmetidos links students, Puerto Rico employers to assess needs

Antonio Gárate, president of Álvarez‐Díaz & Villalón and board member of the Puerto Rico Builders Association, speaks during the event.

The nonprofit’s panel at Instituto Tecnológico focused on labor market demands and the role of technical education on the island.

As part of its Futuro ConPR program, the nonprofit ConPRmetidos recently hosted a panel in San Juan titled “Technical Needs in the Labor Market” at the San Juan campus of the Instituto Tecnológico de Puerto Rico. It connected students with industry leaders to discuss how technical skills can meet Puerto Rico’s changing workforce demands.

“This event represented a fundamental opportunity for young people in technical training to explore firsthand the realities, trends and opportunities in various labor sectors in Puerto Rico,” the organization said.

The panel aligned with Futuro ConPR’s mission to prepare young people with the skills needed to build a future of greater opportunity on the island.

“Guiding and inspiring young people on their professional path directly impacts Puerto Rico’s economic future,” said Ana Miranda, program manager of El Comeback at ConPRmetidos. “Initiatives like this ensure that our future professionals are better equipped to face the challenges of a constantly evolving labor market.”

Panelists included Antonio Gárate, president of Álvarez‐Díaz & Villalón and board member of the Puerto Rico Builders Association; Nichole Columna, CEO of Piezas Rush; Minerva Navarro, HR manager at Nova Infusion; Minerva Nieves, appliance technician at Servicios Rush; and Jorge Acosta, deputy secretary of Occupational and Technical Education at the Puerto Rico Department of Education.

Speakers discussed their career paths and sector changes, emphasizing the importance of the 4C competencies — communication, creativity, collaboration and critical thinking — for long-term professional success.

“The Instituto Tecnológico de Puerto Rico, San Juan campus, is proud to have hosted this panel,” said Luis R. González-Ruiz, the campus director. “We reaffirm our vision to lead in technical education and to promote the development of talent that drives Puerto Rico’s economy.”