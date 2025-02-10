Type to search

Atlantic University hosts CanvasConnect 2025 to advance digital learning

NIMB Staff February 10, 2025
Erik Wynn, a representative from Instructure, speaks during CanvasConnect 2025 at Atlantic University.

The event brought together education technology experts to discuss innovations in higher education.

Atlantic University hosted CanvasConnect 2025, a major gathering of education technology experts, reaffirming its “commitment to educational innovation,” the institution said. 

The event brought together Instructure representatives, Canvas LMS power users and leaders from Puerto Rico’s education sector to explore the latest trends in digital learning.

Held at the university’s campus, the event highlighted how the Canvas platform continues to transform higher education. Among the participants, Fernando Román presented a series of tools focused on accessibility and designed to improve the online educational experience in Puerto Rico.

Key representatives from Instructure, including Erik Wynn, Laura Shevlin and James Gildner, shared their insights on the evolving role of educational technologies in teaching and learning. Their participation enriched the academic exchange and reinforced the importance of platforms like Canvas in higher education.

“This event is a clear example of Atlantic University’s commitment to innovation and continuous improvement in education,” said Zayira Jordán-Conde, president of Atlantic University. “We are proud to be a leader in integrating technology into learning and are excited to continue offering our students the tools they need to reach their full potential.”

CanvasConnect 2025 reflects the university’s leadership in educational technology, positioning it as a benchmark institution in the region. The university said that, through this event, it demonstrated its dedication to academic excellence and technological advancement, ensuring students have access to cutting-edge tools for their education.

