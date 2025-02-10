New Gertie Besosa Silva Scholarship supports women architects

The Puerto Rico Society of Architects and Landscape Architects headquarters

The Puerto Rico Society of Architects scholarship offers financial aid to help women pass board exams.

The Puerto Rico Society of Architects and Landscape Architects (CAAPPR, in Spanish) has created the Gertie Besosa Silva Scholarship to promote the advancement of women architects in Puerto Rico, reducing barriers and investing in the future of the profession.

Now in its third year, the scholarship provides up to $1,500 to cover the cost of board exams or enrollment in the ARE 5.0 study program, which is certified by the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards (NCARB). The deadline to apply is Feb. 27.

“To obtain an architect’s license, it is necessary to have a professional academic degree in architecture, to have passed the six parts of the National Council of Architectural Registration Board bar exam, and to have accredited a minimum of two years, or 3,740 hours, of practical experience under the supervision of a licensed architect,” said CAAPPR President Alexandra Betancourt.

Currently, women make up only 28% of licensed architects in Puerto Rico, according to CAAPPR enrollment data. Betancourt highlighted the unique challenges women face in obtaining licensure, including balancing responsibilities, which often delays their ability to prioritize the licensing process.

“Work, personal and family responsibilities put at risk the priority of some women to obtain their license and opt for jobs that do not require it,” Betancourt said.

To qualify for the 2025 Gertie Besosa Silva Scholarship, candidates must be active members of CAAPPR, have an active record with NCARB, and be eligible to register for the ARE 5.0 exams.