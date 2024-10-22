Atlantic University, Carbono3 partner to promote entrepreneurship

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

From left: Carlos Domínguez-Rullán, CEO of Carbono3, and Vicente Gasco-Gómez, professor at Atlantic University.

The agreement is in place through Dec. 31.

Atlantic University has announced a strategic partnership with seed capital hub Carbono3 LLC, which will open its entrepreneurship platform, C3 Impact Lab, to benefit the university’s students, faculty and alumni.

The agreement, which runs through Dec. 31, allows participants to use the platform’s entrepreneurship workshops, resources and tools designed for fostering innovation and entrepreneurship within the university community.

“The partnership with Carbono3 represents an invaluable opportunity for our students and graduates. Not only will they have access to a world-class entrepreneurship platform, but they will also join the growing global trend of creating sustainable companies that respond to current environmental and social challenges,” said Zayira Jordán-Conde, president of Atlantic University.

“We’re committed to providing our academic community with the tools necessary to lead positive change,” Jordán-Conde added.

The university will promote the platform and manage registration and participation among its community, while Carbono3 will provide access to the platform and offer ongoing support.

“This collaboration with Atlantic University allows us to bring our mission of accelerating sustainability to the next generation of entrepreneurs,” said Carlos Domínguez-Rullán, CEO of Carbono3.

“By providing them with access to the C3 Impact Lab platform, we are planting the seeds for future leaders to create innovative solutions in the field of sustainability and entrepreneurship,” Domínguez-Rullán noted.

Officials emphasized that this collaboration is a step “toward more inclusive and practical education on sustainability” and reflects both institutions’ commitment to Puerto Rico’s economic and social development.