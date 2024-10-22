Type to search

Ponce Health Sciences University expands international presence to BVI

NIMB Staff October 22, 2024
The new campus in Tortola will open in August 2025.

The new campus in Tortola will open in August 2025.

Ponce Health Sciences University (PHSU) has announced the expansion of its medical school to the British Virgin Islands (BVI), with a new campus in Tortola aimed at serving students globally.

The PHSU Tortola BVI campus adds to the university’s existing locations in St. Louis, Missouri, the San Juan University Center, and its main campus in Ponce.

“PHSU Tortola BVI reflects the continuous growth of Ponce Health Sciences University and our commitment to training more physicians to meet the growing global health care demands,” said PHSU President Gino Natalicchio.

“These new facilities will not only provide our students with additional options for rotations in the United States but will also play a crucial role in reducing the physician shortage in Puerto Rico and the United States over the next decade,” he said.

“This expansion is part of our broader contributions to the health sector, reaffirming our dedication to educational excellence and the improvement of global health care,” Natalicchio added.

The new medical school, which will welcome its first class in August, will be the first of its kind in the region. 

Students will have the opportunity to complete the first two years of their medical studies in the BVI, with the option to finish the final two years of clinical rotations in Puerto Rico or the U.S. mainland.

PHSU Tortola BVI has received preliminary accreditation from the Accreditation Commission on Colleges of Medicine (ACCM) and will offer a degree that qualifies students to take the necessary U.S. medical exams.

“With more than 45 years of experience in training leaders in the field of medicine, PHSU is uniquely positioned to bring its extensive knowledge to future physicians in the region,” said Natalicchio.

“We remain committed to academic excellence and the training of highly skilled professionals. PHSU Tortola BVI strengthens our track record of success and highlights our commitment to continuing to make significant contributions to the global health sector.”

