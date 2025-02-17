Scrub Island Resort: A premier Caribbean luxury escape

Whether visiting for relaxation, adventure or celebration, Scrub Island’s private-island retreat offers a getaway that combines natural beauty with exceptional service and comfort.

Tortola, BVI — About 120 miles west of Puerto Rico, nestled in the heart of the British Virgin Islands, is Scrub Island Resort, Spa and Marina, an exclusive private-island getaway offering a world-class experience for discerning travelers seeking serenity, adventure and top-tier hospitality.

This AAA Four Diamond resort, opened in July 2010, is a 230-acre haven located only one mile from the east end of Tortola. Combining natural beauty with luxury accommodations, Scrub Island Resort is a premier destination for vacationers, yachting enthusiasts and corporate retreats.

Tampa-based Mainsail Development Group opened the $110 million boutique resort, partnering with Marriott for the first eight years. In 2018, Mainsail became the sole operator of the now-independent property, offering real estate opportunities, including private ownership of luxury villas that provide owners with access to the resort’s amenities and services.

Additionally, Mainsail manages vacation rentals at Scrub Island Resort, allowing villa owners to generate rental income when not in personal use. This structure, which differs from a typical timeshare arrangement, provides owners with both personal use and potential financial returns.

At present, 45% of the resort’s owners are Puerto Rican, and the property’s owners are looking to add to that participation.

Scarlett Steer, real estate and business development manager for Mainsail Hotels, told News is my Business that now the property’s owners “are looking to reestablish the connection that Scrub Island had initially with Puerto Rico — Puerto Ricans, investors and people who want to visit. It’s not just about real estate; it’s about coming down and spending time with family.”

Despite its secluded charm, Scrub Island is easily accessible via a 10-minute ferry ride from Trellis Bay Dock on Tortola. Guests arriving at Terrance B. Lettsome Airport (EIS) can enjoy a smooth transfer, while those traveling from Miami, San Juan or St. Thomas have multiple flight and ferry options. Private helicopter transfers are also available for those seeking an even more exclusive arrival experience.

“This is a prime destination for boaters. You can bring your boat down, dock it in the marina and enjoy the view from one of the condos or villas. Scrub Island is incredibly welcoming to Puerto Ricans. We want to emphasize that we cater to multigenerational families — we encourage people to visit with their grandparents, kids and extended family, enjoy fishing and explore the rest of the BVI from here,” she said.

Named after its historical use by sailors who would scrub their boats in its pristine waters, Scrub Island remains largely untouched, with a commitment to preserving its natural ecosystem. Guests can enjoy protected coves, nature trails and stunning beaches, all while staying in a nearly vehicle-free environment where resort shuttles provide transportation.

The resort features 52 luxury accommodations, including 26 ocean-view guest rooms and 26 one-bedroom suites. Each space is elegantly designed with tropical wood furnishings, plush bedding and breathtaking ocean views.

Real estate opportunities

Scrub Island’s real estate inventory features three main options:

Marina Village Condos — 13 units for sale, all two-bedroom layouts with different suite options. These condos include full kitchens, lounge areas and balconies. Owners can enter them into a rental pool for flexible leasing options.

— 13 units for sale, all two-bedroom layouts with different suite options. These condos include full kitchens, lounge areas and balconies. Owners can enter them into a rental pool for flexible leasing options. Villas — Privately owned, ranging from two to six bedrooms, also available for rent.

— Privately owned, ranging from two to six bedrooms, also available for rent. Lots for development — Buyers can purchase land and build custom homes, adhering to island architectural guidelines.

Villas range from $1.8 million to $5.5 million, while condos are priced between $895,000 and nearly $1.3 million, depending on location and layout. The 13 private villas range from 3,000 square feet to more than 6,000 square feet. These villas boast private pools, outdoor rain showers, gourmet kitchens and the option of a private chef and attendant.

To buy Scrub Island property, non-BVI residents must apply for a Non-Belongers Landholder License, which typically takes 12 to 18 months to process, Steer said.

“Buyers must prove clean financial records and have no criminal background. Those who buy land to develop must start construction within three years and submit plans for approval to ensure they align with Scrub Island’s aesthetics. Preferred architects and builders are available, though buyers can choose their own contractors with approval,” she explained.

As part of its outreach efforts, Mainsail is working with Puerto Rico’s tourism authorities, namely the island’s destination marketing organization, Discover Puerto Rico, and the Puerto Rico Tourism Co., as well as through its public relations agency, PR Links, she said.

“We’re looking to increase awareness through boat shows, trade events and social networking. We also connect directly with marina visitors and boat owners looking for investment opportunities,” Steer said.

A boater’s paradise

Scrub Island’s 55-slip marina caters to both leisure boaters and mega yachts up to 160 feet in length. The marina provides state-of-the-art docking services, including fuel stations, power and water access.

Located near the famed North Drop, a hotspot for world-record blue marlin fishing, the resort is a prime destination for anglers. Guests can book full- or half-day fishing charters and explore nearby snorkeling and diving sites through Dive BVI, conveniently located on the property.

For those looking to refine their sailing skills, Scrub Island is home to Colgate Offshore Sailing School, recognized as “America’s No. 1 Sailing School.” The school offers courses ranging from beginner to advanced levels, allowing guests to gain valuable maritime expertise in a breathtaking Caribbean setting.

Indulgent dining and relaxation

Scrub Island Resort features multiple dining options that showcase the rich culinary traditions of the Caribbean. Cardamom & Co., the resort’s signature restaurant, presents a menu inspired by the spice trade, while Donovan’s Reef Marina Bar & Grill offers casual open-air dining with panoramic views. For a laid-back beachside experience, One Shoe Beach Bar serves refreshing cocktails and light fare on North Beach.

The resort’s Ixora Spa, perched on a hillside with sweeping ocean views, is a sanctuary for rejuvenation. Offering a range of Ayurvedic treatments, scrubs and massages, the spa integrates natural botanicals and antiaging formulations to provide a luxurious escape for guests. A newly added yoga terrace enhances the wellness offerings, promoting relaxation amid the tranquil Caribbean landscape.

Destination for weddings and corporate retreats

The resort is a sought-after location for destination weddings, corporate retreats and social events. With 7,000 square feet of event space, including the elegant Columbus Ballroom and scenic outdoor venues, the resort can accommodate up to 150 guests.

The on-site event planning team ensures seamless execution, from intimate beachside ceremonies to grand celebrations.