UPR-Mayagüez, Lilly del Caribe launch $6.1M scholarship fund

From left: Brandon Paschal, senior vice president of Lilly del Caribe, and Agustín Rullán-Toro, rector of the University of Puerto Rico, Mayagüez, sign the scholarship agreement.

Priority will be given to those who have overcome socioeconomic challenges or are the first-generation college students in their family.

The University of Puerto Rico’s Mayagüez campus (RUM), in partnership with pharmaceutical company Lilly del Caribe Inc., has announced the launch of a $6.1 million scholarship program funded by Lilly to support students in completing their degrees.

The scholarship program will benefit students in the fields of engineering, science, technology and business administration. Priority will be given to students who have overcome socioeconomic challenges or are the first in their families to attend college.

“I’m extremely excited to be here at the University of Puerto Rico, Mayagüez Campus, announcing our intention to provide funds to cover the full tuition of a designated cohort of students from their first year through graduation,” said Brandon Paschal, senior vice president of Lilly del Caribe.

“We anticipate that this program will change the lives of these students, and therefore their families, the community and the quality of life of society in general, which is in line with our mission. We’re proud to be able to be part of transforming stories and making life better for these scholarship recipients,” he added.

In addition to financial aid, recipients will have access to various development opportunities organized by Lilly, including workshops and networking events. Students who are awarded scholarships may also participate in summer programs, the Co-op Program, and internships with the company.

“This donation, the second largest the institution has ever received, not only focuses on providing educational opportunities, but also seeks to promote health equity through access to education, reflecting our commitment to diversity and academic excellence,” said university President Luis A. Ferrao.

Through the Lilly Scholars program, each selected student will receive annual funding to cover tuition, fees and materials. The program will run for nine years, concluding in the 2032-2033 academic year, with a budget of up to $5.6 million.

Additionally, the Lilly Make Life Better Scholars program will offer a total of $500,000 over five years, extending through the 2028-2029 academic year. Selected students will receive $5,000 annually to cover tuition, fees and materials.

“This is a historic donation to the university, so we feel very fortunate and grateful. This support demonstrates the value of our students, their abilities when they perform with excellence and the impact they have on our society,” said RUM Rector Agustín Rullán-Toro.

“These scholarships will help more students achieve and excel in their academic goals, as potential professionals in the pharmaceutical industry. This will benefit the students, the company, the university and the country,” Rullán-Toro added.