Health leaders push for reliable, patient-centered system at CofC event

Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce President Luis Pizarro-Otero (left) moderates one of the panel discussions.

More than 300 stakeholders gathered in San Juan to discuss policy, workforce and access challenges in Puerto Rico’s health care system.

With more than 300 leaders from the health care, insurance, government and academic sectors in attendance, the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce (CofC) hosted the 2025 Puerto Rico Health & Insurance Conference under the theme “High-Reliability Health Care System for Puerto Rico: The Journey from Here to There.”

Held at the Caribe Hilton Hotel, the event focused on actionable strategies to modernize and stabilize the island’s health care system.

“This forum allowed us to bring together key voices to seriously and with vision address the challenges that limit access, efficiency and equity in health,” said CofC President Luis E. Pizarro-Otero. “Our goal is clear: to build a more reliable and patient-centered health system.”

One of the key conclusions from the conference was the consensus on the urgent need to strengthen medical residencies in Puerto Rico and retain health care professionals.

Carlos Rodríguez, senior vice president of Corporate Affairs at Triple-S, emphasized the importance of incentivizing physicians based on geographic needs, expanding telemedicine, and revising compensation structures and regulations for physician assistants.

“There are legislative efforts to increase incentives, but these should be evaluated based on the geographic area where the professional practices,” Rodríguez said.

The conference opened with a panel on Medicare Advantage, featuring executives from MMM, MCS, Triple-S and AHIP (America’s Health Insurance Plans), discussing the program’s sustainability. Congressman Greg Murphy, MD, and Dr. Darwin Hale addressed Washington’s potential role in transforming local health care.

Two “Leadership over Politics” roundtables brought together stakeholders — including the Department of Health, local mayors, insurance companies and medical associations — to build cross-sector consensus.

Beyond workforce development, the event also addressed systemic challenges such as Puerto Rico’s aging population, declining birth rate and the impact of energy instability on health care delivery. Investment in hospital and lab technology infrastructure was highlighted as a critical next step.

Brian Kehan, chief benefits officer at Merck, advocated for updated public policies and fewer regulatory barriers.

“Our commitment is to the well-being of patients and their families,” he said, noting the importance of data-driven strategies for early detection and preventive care.

Cancer care access was another focus. María Cristy, vice president of Cancer Control and Public Policy at the American Cancer Society, discussed new coverage under the Puerto Rico government’s Vital program for patients suspected of having cancer, including palliative services.

Resident Commissioner Pablo José Hernández spoke during the luncheon, stressing the need for coordinated action between local and federal policymakers. Former Gov. Luis Fortuño participated in a session focused on federal health policy. The afternoon also featured discussions on drug pricing, occupational health and the media’s role in public health.

Pizarro-Otero closed the event by calling it a launching point for long-term change.

“This conference wasn’t just another event; it was a starting point for transformation,” he said.