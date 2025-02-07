MEDWeek 2025 event to feature expert from Amazon Business

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The event offers emerging and expanding businesses a chance to connect, explore strategies and access resources to improve competitiveness.

The Puerto Rico MBDA event will include workshops, networking and growth strategies at the Convention Center.

The Puerto Rico MBDA Business Center, operated by the Asociación Hecho en Puerto Rico, will host its MEDWeek 2025 (Minority Enterprise Development Week) event on Feb. 21 at the Puerto Rico Convention Center. The event is aimed at entrepreneurs looking to start or grow their businesses.

This year’s edition will feature a keynote presentation by Lois Rouder, senior partner manager at Amazon Business. Rouder will present on how to sell and conduct business with Amazon Business, one of the world’s most prominent platforms for marketing products and services.

In addition to this presentation, MEDWeek 2025 will include a series of talks, panels and workshops led by experts on exporting, growth strategies, accessing new markets and contracting with federal government entities and major corporations.

Speakers will include representatives from federal agencies, private industry leaders and entrepreneurs who will share their experiences and insights.

MEDWeek is designed to provide both established entrepreneurs and startups with education, training and access to strategic networking opportunities. Participants will gain insights into key market trends, build business alliances, and explore strategies for improving competitiveness and expanding into new markets.

The Puerto Rico MBDA Business Center has played a critical role in supporting the island’s entrepreneurs. In 2024, the center facilitated $80 million in procurement transactions for its clients, resulting in the retention or creation of 380 jobs. It also helped clients secure $124.5 million in financing and bonding.

“These results reflect MBDA’s direct impact on the economic development of businesses in Puerto Rico,” the entity stated.

MEDWeek represents a unique opportunity for emerging and expanding businesses to connect, explore innovative strategies and access key resources to strengthen their competitiveness in a global market.